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    I switched to smartwatches with breathable nylon straps and workouts feel much better now

    Smartwatches with breathable straps, often using nylon materials, offer better comfort during workouts and long usage by reducing sweat buildup.

    Published on: Apr 15, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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    Fire-Boltt Ninja X Ring Smart Watch 1.96" Always On Display Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, SpO2 & Heart Rate, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof Smartwatch for Men & Women - Wine NylonView Details...

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    That uncomfortable feeling on your wrist during workouts can quickly become distracting, especially when your smartwatch strap traps sweat and heat. For users who wear their watch throughout the day, comfort becomes just as important as features.

    Comfort-focused smartwatches designed for workouts and all-day wear. (Unsplash)
    Comfort-focused smartwatches designed for workouts and all-day wear. (Unsplash)
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    This is where smartwatches with breathable straps make a noticeable difference. Many models now use lightweight nylon straps that allow better airflow, helping reduce sweat buildup and irritation during intense workouts or long hours of use. Along with fitness tracking and smart features, these watches focus on comfort, making them a practical choice for active users who want a more wearable everyday experience.

    Amazfit Bip 6 is designed as a dependable daily smartwatch offering impressive battery life of up to 16 days on typical usage. It features a bright and clear display that remains visible even outdoors, along with accurate heart rate monitoring and essential fitness tracking features. The watch supports multiple sports modes and sleep tracking, making it suitable for regular health monitoring. While it performs well for everyday use, some users report inconsistencies in long-term reliability and sleep tracking precision.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    Battery Life
    Up to 16 days
    Health Tracking
    Heart rate, sleep, SpO2
    Sports Modes
    Multiple
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent battery life

    ...

    Accurate heart rate tracking

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed long-term reliability

    ...

    Sleep tracking inconsistency

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its long battery life, bright display, and accurate heart rate tracking. However, some report durability concerns and inconsistent sleep tracking performance.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers long battery life and reliable daily health tracking in a lightweight and affordable smartwatch.

    BUDGET FRIENDLY

    2. Fire-Boltt Ninja X Ring Smart Watch 1.96" Always On Display Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, SpO2 & Heart Rate, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof Smartwatch for Men & Women - Wine Nylon

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    Fire-Boltt Ninja X Ring is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a premium-looking design inspired by high-end devices. It offers Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and essential health tracking features, making it suitable for basic fitness and communication needs. The smartwatch delivers decent battery performance for its price segment, though results vary across users. While it looks stylish and offers useful features, some users report touch sensitivity issues and display problems over extended usage periods.

    Specifications

    Display
    HD Touchscreen
    Battery Life
    Up to 5–7 days
    Calling
    Bluetooth Calling
    Sports Modes
    Multiple
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium design for price

    ...

    Bluetooth calling support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed durability feedback

    ...

    Touch sensitivity issues

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its premium design and Bluetooth calling features. However, some report display issues, inconsistent battery life, and touch response problems.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers stylish looks and useful features like Bluetooth calling at an affordable price.

    boAt Storm Infinity Max is a feature-rich budget smartwatch offering a large battery capacity of 550mAh, delivering up to 15 days of usage. It supports over 100 sports modes and includes comprehensive health tracking features such as heart rate and sleep monitoring. The stylish design complements everyday wear, making it suitable for casual users. While it performs well for basic tasks, some users experience connectivity challenges and occasional performance issues after extended usage periods.

    Specifications

    Battery
    550mAh
    Battery Life
    Up to 15 days
    Sports Modes
    100+
    Health Tracking
    Yes
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Wide sports tracking support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed connectivity performance

    ...

    Reliability concerns over time

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its battery life, design, and sports modes. However, some report connectivity issues and occasional device malfunction after a few months.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life and extensive sports tracking at a budget-friendly price.

    Noise Pro 6 smartwatch offers a stylish design with advanced Bluetooth calling features and a wide range of smart functionalities. It includes health monitoring tools such as heart rate tracking and fitness features for daily use. The watch is designed for users who want a premium look without spending heavily. While it performs well in many scenarios, battery life and connectivity experiences vary among users, with some reporting quick battery drain and pairing issues.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    Calling
    Bluetooth Calling
    Health Tracking
    Yes
    Battery Life
    Up to 5–7 days
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium design

    ...

    Strong calling features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery inconsistency

    ...

    Mixed connectivity feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its design and calling features. However, some report battery drain and connectivity issues affecting overall experience.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers stylish design and advanced calling features in a feature-packed smartwatch.

    boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is a premium smartwatch featuring an AMOLED display with vibrant colours and excellent visibility. It includes built-in GPS for accurate tracking and supports multiple fitness modes, making it suitable for active users. The watch delivers reliable battery life of around three to four days and supports fast charging. Health tracking is generally accurate, though some users face app compatibility issues, particularly with iOS devices, affecting the overall experience.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    GPS
    Built-in
    Battery Life
    3–4 days
    Health Tracking
    Advanced
    Sports Modes
    Multiple

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Bright AMOLED display

    ...

    Built-in GPS accuracy

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    App compatibility issues

    ...

    Slightly shorter battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its display quality, GPS accuracy, and features. However, some report app compatibility issues, especially with iPhones.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines AMOLED display and GPS tracking for accurate fitness monitoring.

    Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a value-focused smartwatch offering an AMOLED display, long battery life, and comprehensive health tracking features. It supports detailed sleep tracking, step counting, and activity monitoring for daily fitness needs. The watch is designed for users seeking a balanced mix of features and affordability. While it performs well overall, some users report inconsistencies in tracking accuracy and occasional operational issues during extended use.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    Battery Life
    Long-lasting
    Health Tracking
    Sleep, steps, heart rate
    Sports Modes
    Multiple
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Bright AMOLED display

    ...

    Good value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed accuracy feedback

    ...

    Occasional operational issues

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its display, battery life, and tracking features. However, some mention inaccuracies in step tracking and occasional performance issues.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers a strong feature set and AMOLED display at an affordable price.

    Amazfit Active Max is a performance-focused smartwatch known for its reliable battery life and accurate fitness tracking capabilities. It works well with GPS-enabled activities and provides dependable data for walking, running, and sleep tracking. The watch balances performance and efficiency, making it suitable for fitness enthusiasts. With a focus on usability and durability, it delivers consistent results for most users, though it lacks some premium features found in higher-end models.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    GPS
    Supported
    Battery Life
    Long-lasting
    Health Tracking
    Accurate
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Accurate tracking

    ...

    Reliable battery performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited premium features

    ...

    Basic design

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its accuracy and battery life, especially during GPS usage, and consider it a reliable fitness-focused smartwatch.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers accurate tracking and reliable battery performance for fitness-focused users.

    Amazfit Balance 46mm smartwatch offers a premium experience with an AMOLED display, advanced health tracking, and a wide range of smart features. It provides accurate step tracking and detailed health insights, making it suitable for fitness and wellness monitoring. The watch features a stylish design and strong battery performance. However, some users report Bluetooth connectivity issues and occasional performance inconsistencies, while opinions on its value vary depending on expectations.

    Specifications

    Display
    AMOLED
    Health Tracking
    Advanced sensors
    Battery Life
    Long-lasting
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Compatibility
    Android & iOS

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Accurate sensors

    ...

    Premium design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Connectivity issues

    ...

    Mixed value perception

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its design, battery, and accuracy. However, some report Bluetooth disconnections and occasional performance issues.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers premium features and accurate health tracking in a stylish smartwatch.

    Factors to consider when buying a comfortable smartwatch

    • Strap material: Breathable materials like nylon improve airflow and reduce discomfort during long use.
    • Comfort and fit: Adjustable straps help achieve a secure yet comfortable fit for different wrist sizes.
    • Water resistance: Useful for workouts, sweat and occasional exposure to water.
    • Fitness features: Tracking options such as heart rate, steps and workout modes add practical value.
    • Battery life: Long battery backup ensures the watch lasts through workouts and daily use.

    Why are breathable straps important in smartwatches?

    Breathable straps help reduce sweat buildup and improve airflow, making the watch more comfortable during workouts or extended wear. This is especially useful for users who wear their smartwatch throughout the day.

    Are nylon straps better than silicone for workouts?

    Nylon straps are often more breathable and lightweight, which helps reduce discomfort. Silicone straps may be more water-resistant, but they can sometimes trap heat and sweat during intense activity.

    Do breathable straps affect durability?

    Most nylon straps are designed to be durable for everyday use and workouts. However, durability can vary depending on build quality and how the strap is used and maintained.

    Top 3 features of best smartwatches for fitness

    SmartwatchesDisplayGPSHealth Tracking
    Amazfit Bip 6AMOLEDNoYes
    Fire-Boltt Ninja X RingHDNoYes
    boAt Storm Infinity MaxHDNoYes
    Noise Pro 6AMOLEDNoYes
    boAt Valour Watch 1AMOLEDYesYes
    Redmi Watch 5 LiteAMOLEDNoYes
    Amazfit Active MaxAMOLEDYesYes
    Amazfit BalanceAMOLEDYesYes

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    FAQs
    Yes, they are designed for comfort and can be worn throughout the day without causing irritation.
    Breathable materials help manage sweat better by allowing airflow and reducing moisture buildup.
    Many smartwatches support interchangeable straps, allowing you to switch based on preference.
    Yes, they are designed to stay comfortable during physical activity and extended use.
    Most nylon straps are lightweight and flexible, making them comfortable for long-term wear.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/I Switched To Smartwatches With Breathable Nylon Straps And Workouts Feel Much Better Now
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