NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged smartwatch that outshines its price

Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for adventure enthusiasts seeking military-grade durability and premium features at an affordable price. For ₹9,999, this watch packs so many features without compromising on the battery life. And then it got some extra features that you won’t find even on top-of-the-line flagship smartwatches. Let’s talk about all the features of the smartwatch and see if it is a good fit for someone who’s looking for a rugged smartwatch. NoiseFit Endeavour Pro got so many features for its price.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Specifications

Specification Details Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits brightness Build Material Titanium alloy bezel, Polycarbonate body Water Resistance 5 ATM (50 meters) Battery Life Up to 10 days (typical), 28 days (standby) GPS Dual-band with 5-satellite support Health Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress tracking Special Features LED flashlight, SOS siren, 100+ sports modes Price ₹ 9,999 View All Prev Next

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: A fresh take on rugged design

If we remove all the “Ultra” smartwatches from the scene, most of the rugged smartwatches come with polycarbonate construction, but Noise one-upped them by adding a titanium alloy bezel. This bezel looks great and serves the purpose of protecting the display in extreme conditions. This bezel also looks good, but only if you opt for the Beige colour of this watch.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review

Endeavour Pro can also withstand weather, drops and can work in extreme temperatures from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius. The rest of the design is as expected; it is bulky, so if you have slender wrists, it will look big. Its 22mm replaceable silicone straps are soft to the skin and very comfortable. And like me, you can replace the straps with any 22mm aftermarket straps for even better comfort and fit.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: A bright and responsive display

The centrepiece 1.5-inch AMOLED display is circular and comes with a crisp resolution. It is for peak brightness of 1000 nits, making it completely readable in direct sunlight. Auto brightness is a nice touch and is really important to save battery life. This large AMOLED display is responsible for smooth and intuitive navigation.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Health and fitness

The Endeavour Pro has all the fitness monitoring features, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress management and sleep tracking. During my usage, I found the accuracy to be on par with some premium smartwatches. And for comprehensive fitness data, you can connect the watch with popular fitness management apps like Strava and Apple Health.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Adventure-ready features

The Endeavour Pro has two very useful features up its sleeves that most premium or flagship smartwatches won't have: a proper LED torch and a siren. The siren is not the most impressive because it is not as loud as it should be in emergencies. But this LED flashlight is impressive; it has multiple levels of brightness and there is a red LED for emergency situations.

This is a well-thought-out feature because in adventure sports, you need a flashlight during camping at night and now you've got it in your smartwatch. There is a quick shortcut for the torch and it can go for 6 whole hours with a full charge.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review

Beyond basic health features, the smartwatch also features a number of sports modes that can be started from the watch itself. With dual-band GPS, the route can be accurately measured and saved on the map, which is viewable on the watch itself or on the smartphone with better details. The comprehensive tracking covers everything from step counting to altitude monitoring during mountain activities. Its automatic workout detection is a bit slower than competitors, Noise can fix this with software updates.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Smart features and NoiseFit app

Endeavour Pro also features all the functionalities of any other smart watch, like Bluetooth calling, notifications sync, quick replies, controlling music and many more. The watch does come with built-in storage, so you can save music files locally on the watch and listen to them via Bluetooth earphones; no need to carry a smartphone just for playing music during workouts.

NoiseFit app offers detailed data visualisation and customisation for how the watch looks. You can change watch faces with some really good ones to choose from or just create one with your own picture. The watch features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for quick data sync and better connection stability.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Battery performance

The 530 mAh battery is large and offers exceptional performance with up to 28 days of standby time and up to 7 to 10 days of typical usage. GPS tracking does reduce battery life significantly, but 26 hours of GPS tracking on a single charge is still better than most flagship smartwatches out there. The charging is magnetic pin charging and it takes about 2 hours for the watch to top up to 100%.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Pros and cons

Pros:

Titanium bezel with rugged construction

Large, bright AMOLED display (1000 nits)

Dual-band GPS, very precise tracking

Built-in LED torch and loud SOS siren

Comprehensive health and multisport sensors

Long battery life (up to 28 days standby)

Cons:

Auto workout detection is a bit slow

No dedicated IP dust rating

Slightly bulky for smaller wrists

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Final thought

At ₹9,999, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers compelling value for adventure lovers. The addition of a titanium bezel, a torch light and SOS siren makes the watch stand out from the crowd of even the most expensive and premium rugged smartwatches available on the market. This smartwatch is perfect for people looking for a rugged smartwatch but don’t want to spend too much on a premium option from popular brands.