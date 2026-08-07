Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition go on sale in India: Specs, Features and India price

Huawei today announced the availability of two new tablets in India. First is the Huawei MatePad SE 11 that comes with a quad speaker setup and eye comfort technology and the second is the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition, which comes with Huawei's PaperMatte Display that is designed to deliver a natural paper-like experience. This tablet also gets the upgraded HUAWEI Notes app for improved productivity. Both these tablets are available in India exclusively via Flipkart. MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition comes with the company's PaperMatte Display technology. (Huawei) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition specifications and features The Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatter Edition tablet comes with a sleek metal body that weighs just 515g. It features a 11.5-inch 2.5K FullView PaperMatte LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2456 pixels. This tablet sports the company's innovative circular polarization technology, which the company says creates a comfortable viewing experience even during extended reading, studying or creative sessions.

It is powered by the company's Kirin T82B chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This SoC claims to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. On the camera front, it has a 13MP rear camera that is paired with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Coming to the battery, the MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition houses a 10,100mAh battery that is supported by Huawei's 40W SuperCharge and it has Bluetooth version 5.2 and Wi-Fi for connectivity. This tablet is available in Space Grey and Violet colour variants.

Huawei MatePad SE 11 specifications and features The Huawei MatePad SE 11 also comes with a metal body but it gets an 11-inch Eye Comfort HUAWEI FullView LCD display, which the company says delivers vibrant visuals and helps reduce eye strain during prolonged usage. It is powered by the Kirin 710A chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It gets a quad-speaker setup that is powered by HUAWEI Histen 9.0., which delivers a rich and balanced sound for movies, online classes, gaming and entertainment.

On the camera front, this tablet gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with full HD video recording capability. The MatePad SE 11 packs a 7,700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and for connectivity it has Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wi-Fi. Additionally, it features support for HUAWEI M-Pen lite. The Huawei MatePad SE 11 is available in a single Nebula Grey colour variant.