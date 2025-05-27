Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

Smartwatches have become more than just cool tech accessories for kids, they’re now tools that help parents stay connected, encourage healthy habits, and ensure safety. When it comes to finding the best smartwatches for boys in 2025, it’s important to strike a balance between style, functionality, and child-friendly features. These 10 smartwatches for boys in 2025 will keep you connected with your kids every time.

For instance, you need GPS tracking to monitor your child’s location, a fitness tracker to keep them active, or water resistance to match their adventurous side. Some smartwatches even include SOS alerts, educational games, and parental controls for extended safety.

From sporty to sleek designs, this list features 10 elegant smartwatches for boys in 2025 that support their daily routine, learning, and play. Read on to discover the perfect pick for your child.

Turn heads while staying ahead with the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max—a smartwatch that does more than just tick time. With a bold 2.01-inch display and crisp 240x296 resolution, it’s your perfect digital buddy for fitness, fun, and everyday hustle.

Make calls straight from your wrist with seamless Bluetooth calling, and crush your goals across 120+ sports modes. Designed for energetic go-getters, students, young professionals, and fitness enthusiasts, it adds function to your flair.

Specifications Display Size 2.01-inch large HD screen with 320 NITS brightness Connectivity Bluetooth calling with built-in mic and speaker Battery Life Up to 7 days usage, 15 days standby Build Sturdy metal body in multiple colour options Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, and 120+ sports modes Reasons to buy Convenient call handling right from the wrist Reliable tracking of fitness and health stats Reasons to avoid No volume control in music mode Can’t store music in the watch Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the design and features, but opinions vary on battery, connectivity, and performance, some praise it, others report issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it fits effortlessly into your busy day, tracking fitness, health, and calls.

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch is designed for boys who value both style and productivity. With up to 7 days battery life, it supports your active lifestyle without constant charging, making it one of the best smartwatches for boys in 2025.

Advanced Bluetooth calling lets users stay connected hands-free, perfect for busy schedules. With useful reminders and productivity tools like hand wash alerts and weather updates, this smartwatch supports daily efficiency.

Specifications Display 1.69-inch TFT, 240x280 pixels, 500 nits brightness Battery Up to 7 days, 2 days with heavy calling Connectivity Advanced Bluetooth calling with low power use Water Resistance IP68 rating for dust and water protection Sports Modes 100 modes with auto sports detection Reasons to buy Auto sports detection for hassle-free workout tracking Useful daily reminders to improve health habits Reasons to avoid Battery drains faster with heavy call use Limited storage with only 16 MB memory Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch reliable with strong AI features and premium design, but battery life and connectivity get mixed feedback from buyers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it keeps you active, connected, and aware of your health with minimal effort.

3. Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch

The Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO smartwatch offers an impressive 1.97" Super AMOLED display with vibrant colours and smooth navigation thanks to its 60 Hz refresh rate. Designed for active boys, it features SingleSync Bluetooth calling for seamless communication and stores favourite contacts with quick reply options.

Equipped with AI voice assistance, 100+ sports modes, and IP68 water resistance, it balances productivity and fitness effortlessly.

Specifications Display 1.97" AMOLED, 60 Hz refresh rate Battery Life Up to 5 days Connectivity SingleSync Bluetooth calling Water Resistance IP68 rating Memory 128 MB storage Reasons to buy Easy call management with stored contacts and quick replies Comprehensive health tracking including stress and women’s health Reasons to avoid Battery life could be longer with heavy usage Voice assistant may lag occasionally Click Here to Buy Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch sturdy with a great display and battery but report connectivity, lag, and tracking issues after six months.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it keeps you effortlessly connected and health-aware while fitting seamlessly into your active lifestyle.

The Noise Pulse 2 Max is built to keep the kids connected and active without slowing them down. Its large 1.85" bright display lets you check messages and stats clearly even in sunlight, while Bluetooth calling keeps you reachable without grabbing your phone.

With 10 days of battery life, it won’t quit on you during busy weeks. The 100 sports modes and wellness features help track your health and fitness in real-time. It’s one of the best smartwatches for boys in 2025.

Specifications Display 1.85" TFT LCD, 550 nits brightness Battery Life Up to 10 days Connectivity Bluetooth calling with dial pad and contact access Sports Modes 100+ auto sports detection Water Resistance IP68 rating Reasons to buy Long-lasting battery for uninterrupted use Clear, bright screen for easy visibility outdoors Reasons to avoid Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors Bulkier design may not suit smaller wrists Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch reliable with good fitness features, but battery life, connectivity, and tracking accuracy receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers dependable connectivity and detailed fitness tracking that fits every lifestyle.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro features a vibrant 1.39" full-touch display with stunning clarity and a durable metal body. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling and control your music on the go.

Crush your fitness goals with 120+ sports modes, 24/7 heart rate & SpO2 monitoring, and AI voice assistance.

Plus, enjoy up to 7 days of battery life, long enough to keep up with your busiest week. It’s a solid pick among the best smartwatches for boys in 2025 for those who want function and fashion.

Specifications Display 1.39" TFT colour touchscreen, 240x240 pixels Battery Life Up to 7 days (4 days with Bluetooth calling) Sports Modes 120+ activity tracking options Body Material Durable metal with anti-corrosive finish Health Features Heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking Reasons to buy Sturdy metal build with a premium feel Extensive sports modes to suit all fitness levels Reasons to avoid Shorter battery life when using Bluetooth calling No onboard music storage, only control Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Fire-Boltt watch for its stylish design, comfortable strap, clear display, smooth features, and great value for daily fitness use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines durability, comprehensive health tracking, and convenient connectivity in one package.

The Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch features a vibrant UltraVU HD display that ensures crisp visuals for all your notifications and apps. With SingleSync Bluetooth calling, boys can manage calls directly from their wrist, enhancing productivity on the go.

Its advanced chipset delivers smooth performance without lag, perfect for active young users balancing school and fitness. Designed to support a dynamic lifestyle, this smartwatch offers 85+ sports modes and 24/7 health tracking.

Specifications Display 1.83" UltraVU HD with bright pixel resolution Connectivity SingleSync Bluetooth calling with contact storage Sports Modes 85+ to track varied activities Health Tracking 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitor Battery Life Up to 7 days (3 days with Bluetooth calling) Reasons to buy Smooth performance with advanced chipset Comprehensive health and sports tracking Reasons to avoid Battery drains faster with Bluetooth calling Limited internal storage (16 MB) Click Here to Buy Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s build and design, but report mixed experiences with functionality, battery, tracking accuracy, and poor display quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it keeps you connected and healthy with smart tracking and reliable performance every day.

The Noise Champ 2 Kids Smart Watch is built to help children develop healthy habits while keeping them entertained and active. With reminders for handwashing, brushing, and drinking water, it supports daily routines parents want to encourage.

Its IP68 waterproof rating means kids can play freely without worry. The health tracker and assessment score let parents monitor progress easily. For parents seeking the best smartwatches for boys in 2025, this watch balances safety, health, and fun.

Specifications Display 1.4" TFT LCD with colourful UI Battery Life Up to 7 days Water Resistance IP68 waterproof rating Health Features Activity tracker with health assessment score Connectivity Bluetooth with NoiseFit Sync app support Reasons to buy Effective habit-building reminders Durable and waterproof for active kids Reasons to avoid Limited sports modes compared to adult watches USB charging instead of wireless Click Here to Buy Noise Champ 2 Kids Smart Watch with Habit Building (Handwash, Brushing, etc), IP68 Waterproof, Activity Tracker, in-Built Games, School Mode. NoiseFit Sync App, for Boys and Girls (Frozen Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch good for kids with clear calls but report poor GPS, short battery life, and connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it supports healthy habits, keeps kids active, and offers parental control with fun features.

The PunnkFunnk Q15 4G SmartWatch brings kids closer to fun and fitness with features like a selfie camera, music player, and pedometer. Its 1.44" HD touchscreen lets children capture moments, play games, and track daily activity effortlessly.

The long-lasting battery supports all-day use, making it a reliable companion for kids aged 4-15. For parents seeking the best smartwatches for boys in 2025, it offers an engaging way to encourage healthy habits and creativity.

Specifications Display 1.44" HD Touch Screen Battery Life 3-7 days (varies by use) Water Resistance IP67 waterproof Camera Selfie camera with photo storage Connectivity 4G SIM support (excludes Jio, BSNL) Reasons to buy Multi-functional with fun and fitness features Durable and waterproof for active kids Reasons to avoid Limited SIM card compatibility Short warranty period (3 months) Click Here to Buy PunnkFunnk Q15 4G Sim Card SmartWatch for Kids, 1.44 HD Touch Screen Camera Photos Music Player Pedometer Alarm Clock Games Flashlight Gift for 4-15 Year Old Boys Toys for Kids Waterproof IP67(Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch fun for kids with customizable themes but report SIM, Bluetooth, call quality issues, and just one-day battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines fun, fitness, and durability, keeping kids active and engaged every day.

Stay connected and fit with the Boult Drift+! Its vibrant 1.85" HD screen and crystal-clear Bluetooth calling keep you in touch hands-free. Track your health 24/7 with heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Choose from 150+ cool watch faces and crush your workouts with 100+ sports modes. Plus, it’s water-resistant (IP68), boasts AI voice assistant, smart notifications, and lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

Specifications Display 1.85" HD Screen with 500 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, App compatibility with iOS and Android Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, menstrual cycle Battery Up to 7 days regular use, 25 days standby, quick 2.5-hour charge Water Resistance IP68 dust and water resistant Reasons to buy Clear Bluetooth calling with built-in mic and speaker Extensive health monitoring and sports tracking Reasons to avoid Battery drains faster with heavy call use AI voice assistant may not always respond accurately Click Here to Buy Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Black Coffee)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s design, battery, and accurate fitness tracking, but have mixed opinions about its overall build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends health tracking with smart connectivity for everyday convenience and wellness.

Say goodbye to daily charging! Powered by a massive 550mAh battery, the Storm Infinity lasts up to 15 days on a single charge, and when you do charge, it’s lightning fast, ready in just 1 hour. This makes it a solid pick among the best smartwatches for boys in 2025.

Its vibrant 1.83” HD display keeps your notifications, messages, and stats crystal clear all day. Scroll seamlessly with the functional crown, stay on top of your health with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, and take calls directly from your wrist via Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 15 days with fast 1-hour charging Display 1.83” HD screen, 240x284 resolution Connectivity Bluetooth calling with 10 contacts and dial pad Health Features Heart rate, SpO2, sleep score, sedentary alerts Sports Modes Outdoor walk, run, cycling, basketball, yoga, and more Reasons to buy Long battery life with quick charge Emergency SOS feature for added safety Reasons to avoid Limited to 10 contacts for Bluetooth calling Functional crown may take time to get used to Click Here to Buy boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smartwatch’s premium metal build, 15-day battery, accurate health tracking, Bluetooth calling, stylish design, fast charging, and great value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers lasting battery life, reliable health tracking, and easy communication in one package.

Is it safe for boys to wear smartwatches regularly?

Yes, smartwatches designed for kids are generally safe to wear regularly. They use low-level radiation (Bluetooth/GPS), which is well within safety limits. Many kids’ smartwatches also come with strict privacy settings, parental controls, and no internet access, which reduces digital exposure.

Make sure the smartwatch is certified, fits well, and is made of skin-friendly materials to avoid irritation. Always check battery health, avoid overnight charging near the bed, and teach your child to use features like GPS and SOS responsibly.

Can I track my child’s location through a smartwatch?

Yes, most smartwatches for boys come with real-time GPS tracking that lets you monitor their location through a companion mobile app. Some models also support geofencing, which alerts you if your child leaves a pre-set safe zone like home or school.

These tracking features can be very helpful for working parents or when kids travel alone. Make sure the watch uses a reliable GPS system, and check if it needs a SIM card or works via Wi-Fi.

Do I need a SIM card for a kids’ smartwatch to work?

It depends on the model. Many smartwatches with calling, messaging, or GPS features require a nano SIM card with a data plan to function fully. This enables real-time location tracking, two-way communication, and emergency alerts.

However, some basic smartwatches use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth only, suitable for fitness tracking and games but without connectivity features. If you want to stay connected with your child when they're outdoors, a SIM-enabled watch is recommended.

Factors to consider before buying a smartwatch for boys

Age-Appropriate Features : Choose a smartwatch that suits the child’s age. Younger boys may need basic functions like GPS tracking, calling, and an SOS button, while older boys might enjoy fitness tracking, games, or even smart notifications.

: Choose a smartwatch that suits the child’s age. Younger boys may need basic functions like GPS tracking, calling, and an SOS button, while older boys might enjoy fitness tracking, games, or even smart notifications. Safety & Parental Controls : Look for watches with GPS, geofencing, and SOS alerts. Parental control features are essential to manage calls, messages, app usage, and ensure the child’s safety without invading their privacy too much.

: Look for watches with GPS, geofencing, and SOS alerts. Parental control features are essential to manage calls, messages, app usage, and ensure the child’s safety without invading their privacy too much. Build Quality & Water Resistance : Kids are active, so the smartwatch must be durable, shock-resistant, and preferably water-resistant or waterproof to handle daily wear and outdoor play.

: Kids are active, so the smartwatch must be durable, shock-resistant, and preferably water-resistant or waterproof to handle daily wear and outdoor play. Battery Life : Long battery life is a must. Look for watches that can last at least a full day or more on a single charge, especially if GPS and calling features are used frequently.

: Long battery life is a must. Look for watches that can last at least a full day or more on a single charge, especially if GPS and calling features are used frequently. Connectivity Options : Check if the watch supports SIM cards, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. SIM-enabled models offer better real-time tracking and calling features, while Bluetooth models are more basic.

: Check if the watch supports SIM cards, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. SIM-enabled models offer better real-time tracking and calling features, while Bluetooth models are more basic. User-Friendly Interface: The watch should be easy to navigate with a simple touchscreen and intuitive icons, ensuring the child can use it independently without frequent help.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches for boys in 2025

Smartwatches for boys in 2025 Display Battery life Health features Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01" HD, 320 NITS brightness Up to 7 days (15 days standby) Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, 120+ sports modes Noise Pulse Go Buzz 1.69" TFT, 240x280, 500 nits Up to 7 days (2 days with heavy calling) Hand wash alert, 100 sports modes with auto detection Fastrack New Astor FS1 Pro 1.97" AMOLED, 60 Hz refresh rate Up to 5 days 100+ sports modes Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" TFT LCD, 550 nits Up to 10 days Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, 100+ sports modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" TFT, 240x240 Up to 7 days (4 days with calling) Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, 120+ sports modes Fastrack Limitless Glide 1.83" UltraVU HD Up to 7 days (3 days with calling) Heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep monitor, 85+ sports modes Noise Champ 2 (Kids) 1.4" TFT LCD with colourful UI Up to 7 days Activity tracker, health assessment score PunnkFunnk Q15 4G 1.44" HD Touchscreen 3–7 days Pedometer Boult Drift+ 1.85" HD, 500 nits Up to 7 days (25 days standby) Heart rate, SpO2, BP, menstrual cycle, 100+ sports modes Storm Infinity 1.83" HD, 240x284 resolution Up to 15 days (1-hour fast charging) Heart rate, SpO2, sleep score, sedentary alert, multi-sport tracking

FAQs for smartwatches for boys What features should I look for in a smartwatch for boys? Look for fitness tracking, GPS, waterproof design, games, and easy-to-use interface.

Are smartwatches for boys durable? Yes, most are designed with sturdy materials to handle rough use.

Can smartwatches help with fitness? Absolutely! They track steps, heart rate, and encourage physical activity.

Do smartwatches for boys support calling and messaging? Many models allow calling and messaging, often with parental controls.

How long does the battery last? Battery life varies, but typically lasts 1-3 days on a full charge.

