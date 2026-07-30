Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Magnus is a one-year old Rottweiler.

Magnus is a one-year old Rottweiler. Friendly, affectionate and playful, he will be a perfect companion for a home. He loves being around people, enjoys long play sessions, and isn’t fussy when it comes to food as he happily eats almost anything! At the perfect age to bond with a new family, Magnus is ready to grow into a loyal lifelong friend. He is looking for a responsible and experienced family in NCR who can provide him with the care, training and love he deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9654396950.

Buzzo , a four-month-old indie puppy.

Buzzo, a four-month-old indie puppy, is a playful, gentle and affectionate little companion who is looking for a second chance at life. Adopted as a tiny pup, he was abandoned at a shelter even before his vaccinations were complete. Since then, he has stopped eating, stays withdrawn, and is visibly heartbroken. Friendly with both people and other dogs, all Buzzo needs is a love and care to help him feel safe again, and find the love and security he deserves. To foster or adopt, WhatsApp: +91-8860754953.

Noor is a two-and-a-half months old indie.

Noor is a two-and-a-half months old indie. Beautiful, playful and affectionate this little puppy is fully vaccinated and dewormed. She loves spending time with her toys, cuddling with her humans, and happily munching on milk and bread. Friendly, full of charm and always seeking attention, Noor is looking for a loving and responsible family in NCR who will cherish her as she deserves. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-9354826337.

Tuffy , a three-year-old Indian Spitz.