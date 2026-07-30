Zendaya's embellished cape accessory just made every evening gown look instantly cooler
Zendaya turned heads at the Spider-Man premiere in London, but it was the crystal-embellished cape draped over her shoulders that stole the show.
Zendaya brought couture glamour to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in London, stepping out in a white embellished gown from Tamara Ralph’s Fall 2026 Couture collection. The champagne silk crepe creation featured shimmering crystal baguette chain embroidery, a sculpted pleated bodice, refined panel detailing and flowing silk chiffon godets that added graceful movement to the silhouette. But the most stunning part of the dress was undoubtedly the cape-like accessory draped over her shoulders and wrapped around her arms give a finishing touch to the dress.
Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore her hair loose in voluminous waves, adding a soft, romantic touch to the structured couture look. The ethereal ensemble carried a subtle Grecian, Odyssey-inspired elegance while perfectly complementing the superhero spectacle on the red carpet.
Steal the style:
- Start with a simple dress: A sleek satin, crepe or chiffon gown in a solid colour works best. The cleaner the silhouette, the more the cape stands out.
- Choose a detachable cape: Opt for a crystal, beaded or pearl-embellished cape that sits on the shoulders. A removable piece gives you two looks in one.
- Keep the sparkle focused: Let the cape be the hero. Skip chunky necklaces and instead wear delicate earrings or a statement ring.
- Go soft with your hair: Loose waves or a polished blowout balance the glamour of the embellishments and keep the look modern.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More