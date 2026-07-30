Thermal cameras, lights to be installed amid mystery Nainital stone throwing

The Uttarakhand Police plans to install thermal CCTV cameras and high-mast LED lights, and clear bushes as part of efforts to solve the mystery surrounding a series of stone-throwing incidents in Nainital and strengthen surveillance. Mysterious stone-throwing incidents have been reported since July 10. (HT PHOTO/REPRESENTATIVE)

Police superintendent Jagdish Chand, who inspected the affected areas following another stone-throwing incident on Wednesday, directed implementation of the proposed measures at the earliest.

Mysterious stone-throwing incidents have been reported since July 10 in areas such as Zila Panchayat Road, Mevilla Compound, Zila Panchayat Complex, Cement House and Jivji Cottage. Large stones have repeatedly landed on the roofs of houses, injuring at least four people so far and triggering panic.

Residents said they have failed to find anyone in the vicinity every time stones hit their rooftops. The matter was brought to the notice of commissioner Deepak Rawat, who directed the police to investigate the incidents and take appropriate action.

On Wednesday, residents again alerted the police, prompting a Chand-led team to visit the localities. “Police surveyed the affected areas and interacted with residents to gather information. A proposal has been prepared to install thermal cameras, CCTV cameras and high-mast LED lights to strengthen surveillance,” Chand said.

Chand said that the police plan to clear bushes and dense undergrowth in areas, and intensify technical surveillance and regular patrolling. “The measures are expected to help prevent further incidents, identify those responsible and ensure strict action against them.”

Sanjay Bahuguna, a resident, said complaints regarding the mysterious incidents had been made for nearly 20 days, but no concrete action was taken. “We urge the police to identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest so that residents can feel safe.”