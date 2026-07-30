Is Jantar Mantar closed? Delhi Police reacts to reports of welding barricades after CJP protest
Delhi Police clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and aurhorised demonstrations.
Amid rumours circulating that Jantar Mantar has been closed to protests, the Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the reports are false, stating that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised venue for peaceful demonstrations.
“Rumors are circulating on social media alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests. These claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts,” it said in a post on X.
“It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorized site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.”
The police said that, in line with the Supreme Court's directions and the Delhi Police's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), up to 1,000 people may be allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar for a protest.
"As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue."
It added that permission is granted by the competent authority after organisers or individuals submit a formal application and comply with the prescribed terms and conditions.
“This permission is granted by the competent authority upon formal application by the concerned organizers or individual(s), subject to adherence of prescribed terms and conditions.”
The police also urged people not to believe or share unverified information, and asked them to rely on official communications for accurate updates.
“Citizens are strongly advised not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates.”
Reports of Jantar Mantar closed
The clarification comes after reports surfaced that Jantar Mantar site has been closed for further protests.
Visuals on social media show barricades at the protest site being wielded shut.
Recent protests at Jantar Mantar
The most recent major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was the 37-day-long agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the protest quickly gathered momentum, drawing sustained public attention and putting the spotlight on demands for accountability in the examination process. At the heart of the agitation was a single demand: the resignation of then union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
What began as a sit-in at Jantar Mantar soon grew into a nationwide movement. Demonstrations spread to cities including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata, with students, parents and activists taking to the streets to voice their anger over the paper leak.
After 37 days of sustained protests, Pradhan resigned on July 25 and was replaced by union minister Pralhad Joshi.
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