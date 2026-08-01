‘Congress betrayed us’: DMK says part of Opposition but not of INDIA bloc

Dispelling speculation on the DMK ‘s strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, party MP and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran has told HT that the party remains a part of the Opposition and would join efforts to oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill expected to be taken up for debate next week. DMK leaders have stopped attending the Opposition’s meeting held every morning at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s office. (@kharge)

The statement comes amid the Opposition’s efforts to form a joint strategy. A section of the Opposition is in touch with former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader MK Stalin. Opposition leaders told HT that next week, they will demand that Union home minister Amit Shah come to the House. It will also organise protests against the alleged theft of donations for the Ram Mandir outside Parliament.

DMK's big clarification on INDIA bloc membership DMK leaders, however, have stopped attending the Opposition’s meeting held every morning at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s office as the party snapped ties with the largest Opposition party.

“We are with the Opposition. But we are neither with the Congress nor a part of the INDIA bloc because the Congress betrayed us. But we have been opposing this government on various issues. We have always opposed the NEET and we want it to be abolished. We opposed the exam paper leak bill. Our role and objectives as the Opposition are solely guided by the interests of Tamil Nadu.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Maran said, “The BJP is trying to divert attention of the people from the real issues by bringing bills such as the one to protect Vande Mataram. Look at the situation in West Asia and India is facing a huge pressure on oil prices. The economic situation of the country remains volatile. But Congress is not trying to raise these real issues. They are helping the BJP.”

‘FCRA bill aims to browbeat minorities’ The DMK lawmaker said the party will oppose the FCRA amendment bill. “This FCRA bill is a classic attempt of the BJP to browbeat the minorities. DMK will oppose the bill.”

A section of the Opposition, led by the Trinamool Congress, has kept the communication channel open with the DMK. TMC’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said, “We are in regular contact with the DMK and AAP (the two parties outside the INDIA bloc). They are a key part of the Opposition. Our floor strategy is based on the coordination we have with all such parties.”

O’Brien said that the Opposition has decided that on Monday and Tuesday, they will demand Shah’s presence in the House. “All Opposition parties have decided that on Monday and Tuesday, we will demand that home minister Amit Shah’s comes to the House. He must face the Opposition. The protests over the Ram Mandir donation theft are equally important and we will raise it outside the House during those two days.

When asked about the FCRA bill, O’Brien said, there can’t be any debate on the FCRA amendment bill unless the home minister comes in Parliament. We know the BJP playbook: Introduce draconian bills like FCRA. Then bulldoze in Parliament with no debate. When Parliament doesn’t function, who benefits? The government. But the government is accountable to Parliament and Parliament is accountable to people. When Parliament doesn’t run, government is accountable to no one.”

The controversial amendments in the FCRA law include creation of a designated body to manage assets of an organization, if it ceases to have an FCRA certificate. The body can use the assets for public purposes or transfer such assets to ministries, departments, authorities or agencies of the central or state government. In other words, assets created by foreign funds cannot remain in the permanent custody of the organization.