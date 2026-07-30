‘You took them from Cong’: Priyanka Gandhi-Kalyan Banerjee banter outside Parliament as he opposes TMC rebels

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha last week, were seen interacting inside the Parliament complex on Thursday over the political ties between the two parties. The interaction happened as Banerjee was protesting against the merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee stage a protest as Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Imran Masood, MP Pappu Yadav and others look on during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI) Last month, former TMC chief whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, and actors Deepak Adhikari and Saayoni Ghosh were among the 20 MPs who left the TMC after the party lost power in West Bengal and joined the Tripura-based NCPI in a boost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Inside Priyanka Gandhi and Kalyan Banerjee’s conversation As Kalyan Banerjee continued his protest over the merger of the rebel MPs with the NCPI, Priyanka Gandhi walked up to him and said that the TMC had earlier welcomed several Congress leaders into the party in West Bengal. In visuals shared by news agencies PTI and ANI, the Congress leader was heard telling Banerjee: “You took them from Congress to TMC.”

Responding to her, Kalyan Banerjee said TMC founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was "forced" out of the Congress party earlier. "...Even I was with the Congress once. I was the vice-president of the Youth Congress. You people forced Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to leave in 1997," he replied. 'Rajiv Gandhi respected Mamata Banerjee': Priyanka Gandhi The Congress MP then said, "Rajiv (Gandhi) ji respected Didi a lot," and Banerjee agreed with her. Banerjee then added that the Congress party joined hands with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) after Mamata was "forced out of Congress", even as the TMC's fight was against the CPI-M in West Bengal.