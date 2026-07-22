Kalyan Banerjee suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unparliamentary language' against woman MP
Announcing the decision, presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti said Banerjee's remarks had "hurt the dignity of the House"
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution suspending Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over his use of unparliamentary language against a woman member of the House.
Announcing the decision, presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti said Banerjee's remarks had "hurt the dignity of the House", following which the resolution to suspend him for the rest of the session was adopted, news agency PTI reported.
The resolution was adopted by a voice vote amid sloganeering by Opposition members over the NEET paper leak and other issues.
Following the adoption of the motion, presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti directed Kalyan Banerjee to leave the precincts of the House. The Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued raising slogans.
Follow Mosoon session LIVE updates here: Parliament monsoon session LIVE: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unparliamentary language'
Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee was involved in a heated exchange with some of his former Trinamool Congress colleagues, who are now members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), inside the Lok Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned amid Opposition protests.
The NCPI MPs involved in the exchange included Mitali Bagh, Shatabdi Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Banerjee has remained with the TMC under party chief Mamata Banerjee. The reason behind the confrontation was not immediately known.
Several Opposition MPs intervened to defuse the situation. When asked by other Opposition members about the incident, Banerjee left the House, the report further added.
Bagh, Dastidar and some other NCPI MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber, apparently to raise the matter.
Twenty TMC MPs had rebelled against the party leadership after its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and subsequently joined the NCPI. Since then, they have been seated separately from the TMC members in the Lok Sabha.
The Monsoon session ends on August 13.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More