Kalyan Banerjee suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unparliamentary language' against woman MP

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution suspending Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over his use of unparliamentary language against a woman member of the House. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. (Rahul Singh)

Announcing the decision, presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti said Banerjee's remarks had "hurt the dignity of the House", following which the resolution to suspend him for the rest of the session was adopted, news agency PTI reported.

The resolution was adopted by a voice vote amid sloganeering by Opposition members over the NEET paper leak and other issues.

Following the adoption of the motion, presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti directed Kalyan Banerjee to leave the precincts of the House. The Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued raising slogans.

Follow Mosoon session LIVE updates here: Parliament monsoon session LIVE: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unparliamentary language'

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee was involved in a heated exchange with some of his former Trinamool Congress colleagues, who are now members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), inside the Lok Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned amid Opposition protests.

The NCPI MPs involved in the exchange included Mitali Bagh, Shatabdi Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Banerjee has remained with the TMC under party chief Mamata Banerjee. The reason behind the confrontation was not immediately known.

Several Opposition MPs intervened to defuse the situation. When asked by other Opposition members about the incident, Banerjee left the House, the report further added.

Bagh, Dastidar and some other NCPI MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber, apparently to raise the matter.

Twenty TMC MPs had rebelled against the party leadership after its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and subsequently joined the NCPI. Since then, they have been seated separately from the TMC members in the Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon session ends on August 13.

(With inputs from PTI)