Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla puts NEET paper leak discussion on hold
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament on Wednesday, Day 3 of the monsoon session. They were dressed in black to demonstrate against the Centre over its handling of student protests and irregularities in the exam system.
- 4 Mins agoSubmit notice, discussion will be allowed after Question Hour, says Om Birla
- 10 Mins agoLok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
- 15 Mins agoPriyanka Gandhi says Opposition not being allowed to speak
- 19 Mins agoKC Venugopal asks for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
- 28 Mins agoGovt tells Opposition it is ready for paper leak discussion
- 48 Mins agoBJP's Nishikant Dubey accuses Congress of 'colluding with traitors'
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Government told the Opposition it was ready for a discussion on paper leaks today, provided the house was in order, sources told HT. Proceedings in the both Houses were adjourned on Wednesday and will reconvene at 2 pm. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliamentary premises, wearing black outfits to demonstrate their stance against the Centre over the handling of student protests and exam irregularities....Read More
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the demonstration.
Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students were raising legitimate concerns and demanding their rights. Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government over the police action against Congress leaders during the July 20 protest near Lok Kalyan Marg.
Opposition wears black as sign of 'protest'
Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera said Opposition MPs wore black as a mark of protest against the government's response to student protests and its refusal to remove Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"All Opposition MPs are wearing black today as a mark of protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest," Khera told ANI.
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police during the party's protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. They were later released.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Submit notice, discussion will be allowed after Question Hour, says Om Birla
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Speaker Om Birla said:
"I am ready to allow a discussion on the issues for which you have submitted notices after Question Hour."
"You will be given adequate time, and the discussion can continue for as long as you wish."
"However, discussions can only take place after Question Hour."
"If you want a discussion in the House, submit a notice."
"I am prepared to permit that discussion after Question Hour."
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday amid the ongoing Monsoon Session. Both Houses will now reconvene at 2 pm.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi says Opposition not being allowed to speak in Parliament
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Centre of stifling debate in Parliament, alleging that the Opposition was not being allowed to raise issues concerning students. Speaking during a protest outside Parliament, she said, "There is nothing undemocratic" about peaceful protests, but "what is happening in Parliament and on the streets is undemocratic." Claiming that the Opposition was being prevented from speaking, she said, "The Leader of Opposition is not allowed to speak, and neither are other opposition leaders... Democracy is finished." Reiterating support for protesting students, Priyanka Gandhi said they were "only asking for their rights" and described their concerns as "a genuine issue". She also criticised the government's priorities, saying, "The entire education budget... is ₹1.4 lakh crore. But you are writing off loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for Adani ji and Ambani ji."
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: KC Venugopal asks for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha, "The education minister should resign."
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Govt tells Opposition it is ready for paper leak discussion
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The government on Wednesday told the Opposition that it was ready to hold a discussion on the paper leak issue at 12 noon, provided the House functioned in an orderly manner.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: BJP's Nishikant Dubey accuses Congress of 'colluding with traitors'
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its protest near Lok Kalyan Marg, alleging that the party was "colluding with traitors" and attempting to "break the nation". Referring to the protest at Jantar Mantar, Dubey claimed that "the manner in which swords were brandished and Islamic countries are supporting this" raised serious concerns.
He also called for a government probe into Rahul Gandhi's alleged meetings with foreign officials and his purported links with the Soros Foundation. "Rahul Gandhi wants to come to power by hook or by crook by breaking the nation. Soros Foundation and Islamic countries are funding him," Dubey alleged, while also accusing the Congress of displaying an "attack on media" mindset.