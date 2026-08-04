Puncture fixers outnumbered students at Jantar Mantar protest: Row over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri sparked controversy after he claimed “puncture banane wale aur tala banane wale” (those who fix tyre punctures and locksmiths) outnumbered students at the Jantar Mantar protest last month against examination paper leaks. The former MP from South Delhi was speaking on Sunday at a “Gen Z Sammelan”organised by BJP on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, Tughlaqabad (PTI)

The former MP from South Delhi was speaking on Sunday at a “Gen Z Sammelan” organised by the BJP on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, Tughlaqabad. “Between 20,000 to 50,000 children had been misled or manipulated into joining the (Jantar Mantar) protest,” he said, adding, “Unemployed individuals and workers like puncture lagane wale and taala banane wale were present in greater numbers than students.”

“Can a son or daughter of India talk about Prime Minister Modi in such terms?” he further said, referring to the controversy over allegedly abusive language used against the PM at the stir.

Bidhuri said that the youngsters who had gathered at the BJP event were the “real Gen Z”.