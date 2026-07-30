Manmohan Singh ‘did not need SC certificate’: Tharoor on posthumous clean chit by Supreme Court in coal block case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the late former PM Manmohan Singh as the “cleanest man in Indian politics” after the Supreme Court closed the coal block case against the former prime minister. Taking to X, Tharoor stated that Singh did not need a "certificate" from the top court for his integrity, adding that those who sought to implicate the former PM should be ashamed of themselves. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formally exonerated the ex-PM and quashed the 2015 trial order filed against him. The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, bringing a posthumous legal vindication to Singh, who died in December 2024.

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Taking to X, Tharoor stated that Manmohan Singh did not need a “certificate of integrity” from the top court, adding that those who sought to implicate the former PM should be ashamed of themselves.

“Irony just died again. The cleanest man in Indian politics did not need an SC certificate of his integrity. Instead, it is those who sought to implicate him in these charges who ought to be thoroughly ashamed of themselves,” Tharoor wrote on X.