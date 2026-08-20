Son of Jana Sena MP booked after his Aston Martin kills woman in Hyderabad

The son of a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh has reportedly been booked after the high-speed Aston Martin he was driving allegedly hit a woman, who died in Hyderabad. The accused was not arrested as it is a bailable offence, and a notice was served to him, a senior police official said. (Representational photo/PTI)

The accused is Lingamaneni Sanjush (23), son of Andhra Pradesh MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. Ramesh belongs to the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

What happened? Bharati Mukhi (26), who worked as a saleswoman at a mall in Hyderabad, died after the luxury car driven by Sanjush at high speed and in a negligent manner hit her while she was crossing the road in front of the mall on August 16, police said, according to news agency PTI.

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The woman, who suffered a severe bleeding injury to her head, was shifted to a hospital in the same car. However, doctors declared that she had already died, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Madhapur Police Station against Sanjush. Further investigation is underway. If proven guilty, the section mandates imprisonment of up to five years and a fine.

The accused was not arrested as it is a bailable offence, and a notice was served to him, a senior police official told PTI.

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According to police, the accident occurred when the woman was returning to the mall after collecting food from a nearby hotel along with her colleague.

3-year-old killed after car run over by SUV In another fatal car accident this week, a three-year-old girl died after she was allegedly run over by an SUV while the vehicle was being reversed in Sector 46 of Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday evening, police said. The driver fled the spot and remains at large, according to an earlier HT report.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when the girl was playing with other children at an empty plot next to her residence in the service lane near Ambedkar Chowk, police said. A Mahindra XEV-9e allegedly reversed into her before the driver fled the scene.

Residents and locals who witnessed the accident informed the girl's family. She was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-50 police station on Wednesday.