Amit Shah meets Tamil Nadu's Vijay ahead of meeting with other chief ministers of South states
Amit Shah is set to chair the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Thursday, August 20.
Union home minister Amit Shah met with Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay ahead of a key meeting with southern leaders today.
“Met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai, ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council,” Shah wrote on X.
Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils, including the Southern Zonal Council, were established. Amit Shah is the Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay is Vice-Chairman.
Key meeting with South CMs today
Amit Shah is set to chair the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Thursday, August 20. During this, Shah will also meet with other chief ministers across the southern states.
The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
As per reports, the council is expected to discuss key issues, such as the river water disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
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In an official release, the Centre said that the council meetings also discuss broad issues of national importance.
The national issues will include Fast Track Special Courts for speedy investigation and early disposal of cases involving crimes against women and children, rape and education-related issues.
As per the government, the Southern Zonal Council "serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories."
"The role of the Zonal Councils is advisory in nature. However, over the past few years, these Councils have proved to be an important factor in fostering healthy bond of mutual understanding and cooperation across various regions," the govt added further.
(With inputs from PTI)
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