‘Virat Kohli was even better than Sachin Tendulkar’: AB de Villiers on the India great who raised the bar overseas
AB de Villiers made the comments in the wake of India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.
South Africa batting great AB de Villiers claimed that his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Virat Kohli did more than establish himself as one of India’s greatest Test batters overseas. De Villiers reckoned Sachin Tendulkar was the pioneer who showed Indian batters they could succeed in seaming and bouncy conditions away from home, but Kohli took that belief to another level.
De Villiers made the comments in the wake of India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. “I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn’t as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar,” said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.
Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, remains the leading run-scorer in Test cricket history with 15,921 runs in 200 matches, while Kohli, who retired from the format in May 2025, finished his career 19th on the all-time list with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests.
Around 55% of Tendulkar’s Test runs, 8705, came away from home. He is also the leading run-scorer among batters in Test cricket in overseas conditions. Kohli, meanwhile, scored 4,774 runs in 66 Tests outside India.
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The gap remains even when the numbers are narrowed down to SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Tendulkar scored 5,387 runs in 63 Tests in those countries at an average of 51.30, with 17 centuries and 23 fifties. Kohli finished with 3,661 runs in 46 Tests at an average of 42.08, with 12 centuries and 14 fifties.
While the numbers point to a different story, de Villiers’ assessment appears to be based more on Kohli’s broader impact on India’s rise as a dominant Test side away from home. His influence, particularly during India’s successful run in overseas Test cricket, helped establish a higher standard for the generation that followed.
De Villiers said Kohli and Tendulkar have now influenced the current crop of Indian batters, including KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, to improve their performances away from home.
“Because of that, there are quite a few players now like [KL] Rahul and [Devdutt] Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin,” he added.
De Villiers, however, believes Rahul still has room to improve his returns overseas despite possessing the technique to succeed in those conditions.
“KL is a guy with a sound technique and is a big asset in that Indian lineup. But he averages only 34 away from home. So you’ll expect more and that is one area where he has to work on. He has to get bigger scores once he gets in and not just get a 100 but make it a 180 because that first-ball duck and getting out to the newish ball is always around the corner. So for him, the name of the game will be to make the big scores even bigger,” said de Villiers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More