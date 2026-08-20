Rhea Chakraborty says she is the most trolled person in the country: ‘The world sees me as a traitor already’

She concluded, “I am the most trolled person in the country. You all know what that means? I am not the traitor, all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor. One thing about me is that I don't go with the herd and I am not easily influenced. But my personality is such that I can influence people.”

In the fifth episode of the show, Rhea opened up about why she is not the traitor after Shweta Tiwari asked her to state the reason. Rhea replied, “I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. Do you understand? It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me. People will make dirty memes out of it.”

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is currently seen in the second season of The Traitors. The actor’s life was upended in 2020 after the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in his death case, while clearing Rhea of any charges, a few months ago. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty , were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant.

Rhea did not get voted out in the episode, as it was Parul Gulati who ultimately got evicted. The traitors who are left are Kullu, Krystle D'souza and Shahneel Gill. Harman Singha was a traitor but he was caught in the third episode.

Rhea's request to Karan Johar Earlier in the show, when host Karan Johar asked Rhea whether she wanted to be an innocent or a traitor to survive, she said, “I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine (I have got the clean chit this year itself. People have realised that I am an innocent. I have been under the doubt for a long time, and I don't like that feeling. I have been there for years).”

Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant, in 2020. Last year, the CBI's closure report in the case brought relief to the actor, as she was cleared of all charges. In her previous interviews, she confessed that the whole ordeal took a toll on her mental health as she suffered from PTSD.

About The Traitors season 2 Meanwhile, the Traitors secretly plot against everyone else while trying to protect their own identities. As the missions become tougher and the Circle of Shaq discussions get more intense, friendships begin to crack, suspicion grows stronger, and every decision comes with serious consequences.

The celebrity line-up this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar. Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also join the new season. They will compete for the title and a significant cash prize while trying to outsmart one another. The new season premiered on Prime Video in India on August 13, and new episodes will be released every Thursday.