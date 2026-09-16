Astronaut and author Shubhanshu Shukla: I want my space journey to be told, no matter the medium

For astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla sharing his space journey is as important as experiencing it. The first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 in 2025, Shukla has recently chronicled that journey in his book The Second Orbit. For him, the hope is that his experience will inspire others to dream big. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla during his interaction with students in Lucknow on Tuesday On his visit to hometown Lucknow, he tells us, "I want my story to be shared with as many people as possible so that more and more people can know about this journey and can learn from my experience.” He was in the state capital for the ongoing Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University.

Shubhanshu Shukla during a discussion with Maroof Umar at Gomti Lit Festival in Lucknow on Monday

Ask if his book could eventually make its way to the big screen or OTT series and whether he already been approached for an adaptation, Shukla quips, “I don’t know! Whether it is converted into a movie, some kind of series or something, I think spreading this awareness is very, very important. We need to talk about it more as children are the future of tomorrow. They will go and do such things, so they need to be aware that such things are possible.” When asked if he has been approached or if there has been any progress, he replies with a smile. “Honestly, as of now there is no progress yet. For now, there is no plan to turn it (the book) into a movie or series as bahut kaam bacha hai and I have a lot to contribute to our space mission. Personally, I like these stories to be shared – be it any medium,” says the astronaut, revealing that the last film he watched was Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey.

Shubhanshu Shukla during the book signing session

Differentiating between books and movies in his advice to kids, he says, “What you see in movies and read are two different things. There is no effort in watching a film or series; you just see. For paper books, you need to make an effort. Text is the same for everyone, but everyone’s imagination and way of perceiving it is different, and that opens a world of possibilities.”

Shubhanshu Shukla with wife Kamna Mishra during the session at Universal Booksellers in Lucknow