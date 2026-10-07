NEW YORK Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Rays enjoyed clinching the American League East at Yankee Stadium but also viewed the celebration as the first step. Rays know job isn't done as they face desperate Yankees in Game 3

Now the Rays are one win away from another raucous party, and the New York Yankees are desperate to delay it.

The Rays attempt to complete a sweep of the American League Division Series while the Yankees hope to clean up their mistakes and get their bats going in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Right-hander Nick Martinez will start for Tampa Bay and will be opposed by left-hander Max Fried. Tampa Bay batted .248 against left-handed pitching during the regular season.

"If we don't win, we go home, and this is where you leave everything out on the field," Fried said Tuesday. "There's nothing else to save anything for."

The Rays are seeking their first trip to the ALCS since 2020, when they won a five-game ALDS against the Yankees. Overall, Tampa Bay has reached the ALCS twice in its 29-year history, also advancing in 2008 when it posted its first winning record and reached the World Series.

After winning 98 games and clinching their fifth AL East title in team history on Sept. 22, the Rays hold a 2-0 lead in the Division Series for the second time in their history thanks to 1-0 and 5-2 victories.

"It's pretty significant," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said about winning the first two games. "We're getting ready to go to a place . They have a tremendous fan base that really supports them. It's going to be challenging, but, I mean, we've set ourselves up in a good way by getting on a plane here up 2-0."

"It's definitely a good feeling to take the first two, but definitely not putting the gas down on these next ones," Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca added. "Hopefully, we can get it done Wednesday."

The Rays opened the series with a combined one-hitter from Drew Rasmussen and Bryan Baker, along with a home run by Jonathan Aranda off Gerrit Cole. On Monday, Tampa Bay scored three unearned runs, and Richie Palacios had a two- run single in a four-run fifth inning.

After committing 96 errors during the regular season, New York was charged with at least three unearned runs in a playoff game for the second time in three seasons and the 15th time overall.

Ryan McMahon booted Yandy Diaz's grounder to third, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an errant throw on Junior Caminero's grounder and Austin Wells was called for catcher's interference in the first inning. Later on, rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. committed a throwing error just before Palacios singled, continuing a display that resembled Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers.

New York is trying to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the Division Series for the third time after also doing so in 2017 against Cleveland and 2001 against the A's. Ben Rice homered twice Monday, but the offense-starved Yankees are 5-for-58 with 19 strikeouts after hitting .382 against the Red Sox.

The Yankees used the same lineup in the first two games, using eight left- handed hitters, and it is possible they make some changes. Manager Aaron Boone said during Tuesday's off-day availability he was considering mixing up a lineup that had two at-bats with runners in scoring position in the opening two games.

"Obviously we're completely up against it now," Boone said Tuesday afternoon. "So we got to bring it tomorrow night. But it's that level of focus with some calm to the whole situation, too, because you don't want to get in a situation where you're pressing out there, trying to do more than you're capable of. It's about doing your job right now."

If the Yankees win, Game 4 will be Thursday night.

Larry Fleisher, Field Level Media

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