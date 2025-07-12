Axiom Mission 4 crew to depart ISS on July 14: Here’s when and where to watch live

Axiom Mission 4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, will return to Earth after nearly two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the four astronauts is scheduled to undock from the ISS on Monday, July 14. Axiom Mission 4 crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, will return to Earth from the ISS on July 1.(AFP)

NASA will provide live streaming of the departure, starting early Monday morning. The Dragon capsule will leave the ISS’s Harmony module around 7:05 am EDT (4:35 pm IST). After undocking, the spacecraft will head back to Earth for a splashdown off the coast of California.

Axiom Mission 4 Crew Mission: Where and When to Watch the Live Stream

NASA will begin broadcast coverage at 4:30 am EDT (2:00 pm IST) on NASA+. Hatch closing and crew entry into the Dragon spacecraft will be shown from 4:55 am EDT. The undocking broadcast will start at 6:45 am EDT on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX channels.

Here is the schedule for the departure day (all times in EDT):

4:30 am – Hatch closing coverage on NASA+

4:55 am – Crew boards spacecraft, and hatch closes

6:45 am – Undocking coverage on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX

7:05 am – Undocking from ISS

NASA’s live feed will continue for roughly 30 minutes after undocking. Axiom Space will then take over coverage of Dragon’s re-entry and splashdown through its website. All timings are subject to change depending on mission operations.

Astronauts Returning on Ax-4 Mission

The Ax-4 mission is led by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and Axiom’s director of human spaceflight. The crew includes:

Shubhanshu Shukla – First Indian astronaut to visit the ISS from ISRO

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – European Space Agency astronaut from Poland

Tibor Kapu – Hungarian astronaut under the HUNOR program

The Dragon capsule will also return with over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA equipment and data from more than 60 science experiments.

Mission Cargo

The returning Dragon capsule carries over 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA equipment and data from more than 60 experiments conducted in orbit

Axiom Mission 4 supports NASA’s plan to foster a commercial low Earth orbit economy. By working with private companies, NASA aims to lower costs and focus on deep space exploration under the Artemis program. The mission helps keep the ISS as an active hub for scientific research and astronaut training.