Shabana Azmi joins CJP protest march, hits back at questions on Bollywood's absence: 'Don't sideline the cause'

A day after arriving at Jantar Mantar to support the protesters on hunger strike, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march on Monday, July 20. During the march, Shabana was questioned about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities, and the actor responded with a sharp comeback. Shabana Azmi at CJP protest march.

'Have come for a peaceful protest' Speaking to PTI while marching in Delhi, Shabana Azmi said, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

The actor was joined by other protesters, who were seen helping the 75-year-old as she marched alongside them.

‘You’re only worried about absence of Bollywood celebrities' When asked about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest march, Shabana said,

"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialist, all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."