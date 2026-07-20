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    CAG with ISCCR launches research article competition with approx. ₹1 crore total prize money

    CAG and ISCCR has launched research article competition. The total prize money for this competition is 1 crore. 

    Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 11:57:35 IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    The Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Indian Council of Social Science Research have collaborated to conduct the CAG-ICSSR Research Article Competition. The total prize money for this competition is approximately 1 crore, sponsored by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

    CAG with ISCCR launches research article competition with approx. ₹1 crore total prize money
    CAG with ISCCR launches research article competition with approx. ₹1 crore total prize money

    With this collaboration, the research skills of students in colleges and universities in the country in the field of public finance and fiscal governance will improve. The collaboration aims to raise awareness among Undergraduate (UG)/Postgraduate (PG) and Doctoral students about data interpretation and to build capacity to foster social science research skills among researchers. The programme aims at enhancing public understanding of Audit products, fiscal governance, and accountability.

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    The applicant must be a bona fide student of an Undergraduate/Postgraduate or Doctoral Programme.

    The last date to submit the research articles is till August 31 for the state level and September 30 for the national level.

    The themes for the competition include- Fiscal Federalism and Governance, Social Sector Spending, Skilling, Employment and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Empowering Urban and Rural Local Bodies.

    The research article should be submitted in PDF format, with a word count of 4k to 5k for UG/PG students and 5k to 6k for doctoral programmes.

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    As per the official notice, the research article should contain:

    1. Introduction

    2. Conceptual and theoretical background

    3. Statement of the problem

    4. Objectives

    5. Methodology (covering methodological approach, variables, tools employed)

    6. Data analysis and findings

    7. Discussion

    8. Conclusions

    9. Policy Suggestions and the Way Forward

    Selection Process and Prize Money

    The procedure for the award of the research article will be in multiple phases before the declaration of final results. All applications submitted to the ICSSR will be scrutinised and evaluated by Experts/Committees following a blind review process. The expert committee will evaluate the articles, and based on that evaluation, the top three research articles will be awarded.

    The first prize for state level is 75000/- and national level is 125000/-, the second prize for state level is 50000/- and national level is 100000/-, and the third prize for state level is 25000/- and national level is 75000/-.

    Link to apply

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    Home/Education/News/CAG With ISCCR Launches Research Article Competition With Approx. ₹1 Crore Total Prize Money
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