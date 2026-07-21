National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close the registration window for NEET PG 2026 on July 21, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2026: Last date today to apply for NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The edit window will open on July 25 and will close on July 28, 2026. The exam city slip will be released on August 11, 2026. The NEET UG admit card will be available on August 27, 2026.

GATE 2027: IIT Madras announced exam dates, registration to begin on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

The NEET PG exam will be held on August 30, 2026. The examination shall consist of 180 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hrs 30 minutes.

The question paper for NEET-PG 2026 will be divided into five time-bound sections, namely Group A, B, C, D & E. The questions from subjects of the MBBS curriculum shall be distributed across these five sections of 36 questions each. Each section will have 42 minutes of time allotted for the section.

Direct link to apply NEET PG 2026

NEET PG 2026: How to apply

Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the eam can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. XAT 2027 registration begins at xatonline.in, direct link to apply here

NEET PG 2026 will be conducted as the single eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country. No separate entrance examination will be accepted by state governments or private medical colleges for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses covered under NEET PG. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before completing the application form, as the details entered during registration will be treated as final. After the edit window closes, NBEMS will not accept any requests to change the submitted information.