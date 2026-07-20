The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the GATE 2027 exam dates. The examination for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 and 21, 2027. 27. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. GATE 2027: IIT Madras announced exam dates, registration to begin on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

The exam will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers.

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Registration for the same will begin on August 14, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link on the official IIT GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 21, 2026.

A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) will be introduced in GATE 2027. The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted as a sectional paper in Engineering Science (XE). The test papers will be in English only.

Each candidate should fill only one application. If they wish to appear in a second paper (from the two-paper combination), they can add the respective paper in their original application. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted, and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

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Candidates who qualify for GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s, direct Doctoral, and PhD programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Some colleges and institutions also consider the GATE score for admission to postgraduate programs without the MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using the GATE score for recruitment. Many reputed organisations are also likely to consider the GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2027: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click on theregistration link and register yourself.

3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

Official Website Here