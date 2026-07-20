Karnataka Cabinet approves Agritech Mission 2026, 15,000 teacher recruitment, AI centre and major development projects

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday announced a slew of Cabinet decisions, including approval for the Karnataka Agritech Mission-2026 and recruitment of 15,000 teachers. DK Shivakumar said none from his government is interfering in the SIR process, and the officers involved are functioning under the command of the EC. (@CMofKarnataka)

He also said that the cabinet ratified the Governor's suspension of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the government had also approved welfare initiatives for backward classes and nomadic communities, sanctioned new medical infrastructure and cleared irrigation and road development projects.

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"These are the major decisions we have taken in today's Cabinet meeting," the chief minister said.

The Cabinet approved the Karnataka Agritech Mission-2026, under which satellite data, drone surveys and weather forecasting will be used to guide farmers on crop planning, pest management, disease control and sowing decisions.

The agriculture department was granted approval for a survey project estimated at around ₹36 crore.

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For nomadic communities, the Cabinet approved construction of houses measuring about 380-400 sq ft, fixing the unit cost at ₹10 lakh wherever such projects are required.

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In the medical education sector, he said the government had decided against spending ₹83 crore on repairing the existing hostel for MBBS and BDS students at Bangalore Medical College and instead opted to construct a new hostel.

"Instead of spending ₹83 crore on repairs, we will identify another site near the college and build a new hostel," he said, adding that administrative approval had been granted to identify land and take up the project.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet granted administrative approval of about ₹25 crore for improvement of district roads in Kalaburagi district and ₹180 crore for the Karanja Right Bank Canal project in Bidar district.

It also approved ₹70 crore for flood mitigation and development works along the Kapila River in Nanjangud town of Mysuru district.

The Cabinet cleared recruitment of 15,000 teachers in the School Education Department.

Shivakumar said administrative approval had also been granted for a ₹244-crore drinking water and groundwater recharge project in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, covering 116 tanks linked to the Gayatri Reservoir in Hiriyur Taluk.

On the suspension of the KPSC Chairman by the Governor, the CM said the Cabinet had examined the matter and endorsed the decision.

"We have agreed to and ratified it. We will send our comments to the court as well," he said.

When asked whether the Cabinet had taken up the issue because of pending court proceedings, Shivakumar replied, "There was no such necessity. There are certain court directions, but the government has to place its own opinion before the court. We will do so."

He also rejected suggestions of any procedural irregularity. "I don't think there is any procedural lapse. I have seen the directions. There were some earlier court observations, but as far as I know, there is no lapse."

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 13 suspended Sahukar following allegations that he allegedly facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.

Gehlot also recommended to the President that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court under Article 317(1) of the Constitution for an inquiry into the matter.

The chief minister said the Bharat Jodo programme would be inaugurated on August 20, adding that preparations had been completed.

"The Home Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers have finalised all standard operating procedures (SOPs), responsibilities and preparations," he said.

On facial authentication under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Shivakumar said the exercise was intended to ensure that benefits reached genuine women beneficiaries, where they are provided ₹2000 per month.

"We are implementing it because the money belongs to the beneficiaries. All beneficiary details, photographs, biometrics, bank accounts and mobile numbers must be verified. Money should go only to the beneficiary's own account, not to the husband's or children's accounts. We do not intend to remove anyone from the scheme, but we want to ensure that the benefits reach the rightful person," he said.

Responding to a question on farmer suicides, the chief minister said, "Officially, we have received information about only one farmer suicide so far."

On the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, he said the state government would convene a meeting of Karnataka MPs.

"We will hold a meeting with our MPs soon. The date has to be fixed. Parliament begins shortly after the Assembly session. We will brief our MPs on Karnataka's concerns and the state's requirements," he said.

Replying to questions on a possible visit to Delhi and Cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said, "If necessary, I will go to Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will also visit Karnataka. The dates have not yet been finalised because Parliament is in session. Once the dates are fixed, both programmes will be held."