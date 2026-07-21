Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO has invited candidates to appear walk in interview for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates will have to participate in the selection drive proposed to be conducted at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. ISRO VSSC to recruit for 462 Apprentice posts, graduates can appear for selection drive (HT_PRINT)

The selection drive will be held on July 25, 2026 from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Applications will be received from the candidates only on the day of the selection drive on July 25.

Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 273 posts Technician Apprentice: 189 posts Documents Needed Candidates have to visit the VSSC pavilion on 25.07.2026 at Karthika Thirunal Govt V&GHSS for Girls, Manacaud along with ORIGINAL Documents and self-attested copies of the following Certificates:

a) B.E/B.Tech/Bachelor in Hotel Mgmt./Non-Engineering Graduation/Diploma Certificate (Provisional/Final).

b) B.E/B.Tech/Bachelor in Hotel Mgmt./Non-Engineering Graduation/Diploma Consolidated Mark list (Provisional/Final)

c) SSLC/SSC/AISSE/ICSE certificate as proof of date of birth.

d) Experience Certificate (if any) and one passport size photograph.

If you belong to:

i) SC/ST - Copy of valid Community/ Caste Certificate issued by Tahsildar (Taluk Office).

ii) OBC - Copy of valid Non - creamy Layer Certificate (issued by Tahsildar in prescribed format for Government of India education/job purpose).

iii) EWS - Copy of valid Income & Asset Certificate (issued by Tahsildar in the Government of India format, for the financial year 2026-27).

iv) Person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD) - Certificate of Disability issued by competent authority.

Selection Process The selection will be based on the highest marks scored by the candidates in the relevant examination with due weightage to reservation categories.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of VSSC ISRO.

Detailed Notification Here