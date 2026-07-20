50 spotted deer released in Surat forests to boost biodiversity, reduce human-wildlife conflict

The Gujarat Forest Department has released 50 spotted deer in the Mandvi forest range of Surat district as part of a wildlife conservation initiative aimed at strengthening the natural prey base for carnivores, improving biodiversity and reducing human-wildlife conflict in South Gujarat. This initiative aims to enhance biodiversity, strengthen the natural prey base for carnivores, and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, reflecting the state's commitment to ecological balance. (PTI)

The translocation was carried out in three phases between May and June. According to the state government, 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and 13 on June 24. The animals were relocated from the Sasan Gir Wildlife Division under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Science-based conservation measures The state government said the initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on balancing development with wildlife conservation. Gujarat Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the Forest Department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is implementing science-based conservation measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict by strengthening the natural prey base in forest habitats.

He said increasing herbivore populations in suitable forest landscapes is part of the state's long-term strategy to restore ecological balance. Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said a stronger prey base enables carnivores to find food within forests, reducing the chances of them moving into human-dominated areas in search of prey.

Officials said habitat assessments were conducted before the relocation to identify suitable release sites. The department also developed 10 permanent water points across the release area to ensure year-round water availability for the animals.

Monitoring and habitat management Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Jaipal Singh said the translocation builds on earlier conservation measures in the Mandvi forest range, including the establishment of a spotted deer breeding centre and a jungle fowl breeding centre to improve herbivore populations and enrich biodiversity.

Conservator of Forests, Surat Circle, Puneet Nayyar said a dedicated Quick Response Team equipped with rescue equipment has been deployed to respond to wildlife emergencies and ensure the safety of both people and animals.

He added that the Forest Department has launched an intensive post-release monitoring programme. Dedicated forest guards and trained trackers are conducting regular field monitoring, while camera traps have been installed to study the movement, habitat use, health and survival of the released deer.

Forest officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen the ecological resilience of the Surat Forest Division by improving the prey base through scientific wildlife management. They said the programme aims to support biodiversity conservation while contributing to long-term mitigation of human-wildlife conflict in the region.