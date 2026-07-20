Uttarakhand reviews construction restrictions along Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail corridor

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a review of construction restrictions imposed along the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway corridor, signalling a possible easing of development curbs in areas where railway work is nearing completion. Officials said the exercise aims to assess whether phased relaxation of the 400-metre "freeze zone" can be permitted without compromising the safety of the under-construction rail project. This review aims to balance safety concerns with local development needs, potentially paving the way for new economic opportunities in tourism and real estate in the region, as officials assess the feasibility of loosening restrictions. (Representative image) (PTI)

The review has been initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Housing secretary R. Rajesh Kumar has asked district magistrates and departmental officials to submit detailed reports identifying locations where railway construction has substantially progressed and where development activities may be considered.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, one of the country's most ambitious mountain railway projects, is expected to improve connectivity in Uttarakhand's hill districts while supporting tourism, trade and local economic activity. The state government said the ongoing review seeks to strike a balance between protecting critical railway infrastructure and addressing development concerns raised by local residents and businesses.

Freeze zone under review The 400-metre construction restriction was introduced by the state government on January 9, 2024, covering areas along the railway alignment to safeguard tunnels and other engineering structures during construction.

The notified areas include Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Shivpuri, Byasi, Sirala, Tilwara Malla, Maletha, Srinagar, Dhari Devi, Tilni, Gholtir and Gauchar. Construction activities within the designated zone were restricted to minimise the impact of unregulated development on the railway project.

Officials said the restrictions played an important role in ensuring the safe execution of the railway project. However, they also affected residential construction, hotels, homestays, resorts and commercial developments in several locations situated along the corridor.

According to the Housing Department, the review will examine whether areas where railway construction is almost complete can be opened for regulated development after technical assessment. The government said any decision will be based on engineering evaluations, geological conditions and railway safety requirements.

Housing secretary R. Rajesh Kumar said the exercise is intended to identify practical solutions that protect both public interest and the long-term safety of the railway project.

Tourism, investment in focus Officials said the review comes amid growing representations from local stakeholders, who have argued that restrictions continue to affect investment even in stretches where major railway construction has already been completed.

If restrictions are eased following technical evaluation, tourism-related infrastructure such as hotels, resorts and homestays, along with residential and commercial projects, could resume in eligible areas.

The state government believes improved rail connectivity is likely to increase tourist arrivals in the Garhwal region after the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway becomes operational. Officials said expanding tourism infrastructure around the rail corridor could create new opportunities for investment, employment and self-employment for local residents.

Kumar said the review is not intended to remove restrictions uniformly across the corridor. Instead, district administrations have been asked to identify locations where development can be permitted without affecting railway operations or public safety.

He said technical parameters, geological conditions and project-related safety standards would be examined before any proposal is finalised. According to the Housing Department, the objective is to evolve a framework that allows development to proceed in suitable locations while ensuring that the long-term interests of the railway project remain protected.

Officials said the review forms part of the state's broader effort to align infrastructure development with economic growth, particularly in regions expected to benefit from improved rail connectivity after the completion of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project.