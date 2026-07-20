Luxury living in Noida has evolved from premium specifications to a more complete idea shaped by privacy, architecture, landscape, wellness and experience. Prateek Group has been part of this evolution, creating developments that introduced a new benchmark at every stage. From Prateek Stylome to Prateek Edifice, and now Prateek Canary, the journey reflects a consistent ambition to create residences that become part of the city’s identity. Greenery and biophilic design have become defining trademarks of Prateek Group projects, shaping environments that bring residents closer to nature. Prateek Canary: The Next Icon of Luxury Living in Noida

Prateek Stylome: Where the Luxury Journey Began Located in Sector 45, Noida, Prateek Stylome marked an important beginning in Prateek Group’s luxury portfolio. Its expansive 3,625 sq. ft. residences, contemporary architecture and low-density planning offered homebuyers a more private residential environment.

The development moved beyond conventional premium housing through resort-inspired living. Large balconies with Jacuzzis offered personal spaces for relaxation, while landscaped open areas brought calm to the urban setting. Its planned night elevation also gave the project a recognisable skyline presence. Stylome established the foundation of a design-led luxury philosophy that would become more ambitious in the years ahead.

Prateek Edifice: Raising Noida’s Luxury Benchmark If Stylome set the direction, Prateek Edifice in Sector 107 expanded the possibilities of luxury living in Noida.

Its 26-foot triple-height entrance lobbies created a grand sense of arrival, while zero surface parking allowed the ground level to be devoted to landscaped spaces instead of vehicles. Focused façade lighting gave the development a distinctive night-time identity.

Prateek Edifice also introduced expansive residences of approximately 4,300 sq. ft., complemented by large balconies and exclusive penthouses measuring nearly 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 sq. ft. Conceived as “bungalows in the sky”, these homes represented a new level of space and exclusivity.

Its clubhouse brought together swimming, dining, banqueting, indoor and outdoor sports and a mini theatre. A sunken open cut-out pool further strengthened the resort-style experience. Edifice did not merely follow Noida’s luxury market; it helped move the benchmark forward.

Prateek Canary: The Next Chapter in Sector 150 Prateek Canary carries this legacy into Sector 150, one of Noida’s prominent low-density residential destinations. Spread across approximately 12.55 acres, the development comprises 664 residences, including spacious 3 and 4 BHK homes and duplex penthouses.

Its philosophy, “Uncage Your Life”, expresses a vision centred on openness, natural light, expansive living and a closer relationship with nature. Its biophilic approach brings landscaped spaces, wellness areas and panoramic green surroundings into the everyday residential experience.

The views are central to Canary’s identity. Homes look towards the development’s own greenery, gardens and clubhouse environment, followed by wide golf views beyond. This layered landscape creates a strong sense of visual openness and reinforces Canary’s position among luxury apartments in Sector 150, Noida.

The location adds to its long-term appeal. Access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway corridor, nearby metro connectivity and the developing Noida International Airport ecosystem connects the project with major growth corridors while preserving the quieter character of Sector 150.

A Legacy Recognised Nationally With more than 20 years of experience, over 20 million sq. ft. delivered and more than 50,000 families served, Prateek Group has built its reputation around “Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks”. Its recognition by Forbes India as one of India’s Most Promising Brands further acknowledges a journey shaped by delivery, design innovation and resident-focused development.

Prateek Canary is the latest expression of that journey. Stylome established the foundation, Edifice elevated the benchmark, and Canary now carries the legacy forward through a contemporary interpretation of space, nature and elevated living. It is positioned not simply as another luxury residential project in Noida, but as the next landmark in Prateek Group’s evolving story.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!