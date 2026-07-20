'Recite Vande Mataram without teleprompter': Sanjay Raut dares PM Modi, Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter, while attacking the Centre over its proposed legislation to make any obstruction or insult to the national song a criminal offence. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

"I challenge PM Modi and Shah to recite Vande Mataram without a teleprompter," Raut told reporters outside Parliament.

His remarks came as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The proposed legislation seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence and is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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Speaking on the proposed 'Sansad March' by activists affiliated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Raut alleged that the government had underestimated the scale of the protest movement.

"They did not understand what was going to happen, what is happening, and what is going to happen next. They thought they could finish us off like insects. But no, this 'Cockroach Janata Party' has turned up at Jantar Mantar in the thousands and lakhs. Across the country, in major cities, this movement is receiving support," he said.

Referring to protests held in Maharashtra, Raut said, "Yesterday, the biggest protest took place in Mumbai at Shivaji Park. Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aaditya Thackeray ji, all of us were there, along with thousands of people, children, and youth. Similar protests have taken place in Pune, Nagpur, and across Maharashtra, and they are happening everywhere."

Questioning the government's response to the protests, he added, "What will you do? Will you put everyone coming out in lakhs behind bars? Or will you unleash the CBI on all of them? If it were in the government's hands, it would have initiated ED action against every single person sitting at Jantar Mantar. But that is no longer possible."

Raut further said that if permission was not granted for a march to Parliament Street, the protesters should instead march towards the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters and the Supreme Court.

"I would say that if we are not being given permission to hold a march on Parliament Street, then the march should head towards the ED headquarters and the Supreme Court. These two institutions have caused immense damage to the country--to the nation," he said.

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On the Delhi High Court proceedings related to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Raut said the matter should be left to the judiciary and praised the protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

"Look, let the courts deal with judicial matters. As for the children sitting at Jantar Mantar, every child there is a leader. They do not need any leader," he said.

His remarks came a day after the Delhi High Court declined to direct the transfer of Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. Wangchuk's wife has since challenged the order before a Division Bench, contending that it violates his rights to bodily autonomy, informed consent and personal liberty.

Meanwhile, activists affiliated with the CJP are preparing to march towards Parliament over their demands for education reforms, even as Delhi Police has put in place a strict security arrangement.

Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged hunger strike, has said he would end his fast if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue will be taken up during the Monsoon Session.