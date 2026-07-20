Mahua Moitra to Shabana Azmi: Big names at CJP's march to Parliament today
Big names, including MPs and actors, joined the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest at Jantar Mantar.
Thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday for the outfit’s “Chalo Sansad” march, called to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged examination irregularities.
(Also read: 'Will end fast if...': Sonam Wangchuk announces 3 big terms ahead of CJP Parliament march today)
The protest drew several prominent political leaders and public figures. Here's a list of names:
- Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad .
- Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
- Veteran actor Shabana Azmi.
- Actor Prakash Raj.
Prominent faces back agitation
The participation of politicians, actors and activists added momentum to the demonstration, which has attracted supporters from different parts of the country. The CJP had earlier urged people to gather at Jantar Mantar from 9 am before proceeding towards Parliament.
Climate activist, innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk had also called on people to participate in the march. Wangchuk, who has been observing an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after the CJP alleged that he was “forcibly” removed from the protest site by authorities over the weekend.
Wangchuk remains under medical observation and has continued his hunger strike. He has linked its conclusion to accountability over alleged failures in the education system or assurances from MPs that the issue will be raised in Parliament.
Metro gates closed amid protest
The protest affected Metro access across parts of central Delhi. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth stations were closed until further instructions.
Shortly before the DMRC update, the CJP said several Metro station gates had been shut as protesters travelled towards Jantar Mantar. In a subsequent update, the DMRC said interchange facilities and gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat had reopened.
Delhi Police denies permission
Delhi Police had earlier said it would not permit the proposed march towards Parliament, citing prohibitory orders and security concerns in the high-security New Delhi district.
(Also read: 3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march)
In an advisory issued on X, the police said, “no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026. Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More