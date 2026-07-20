3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march
Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament, several metro station gates have been closed.
Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament, several metro station gates have been closed. As per DMRC, the gates for the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions.
Minutes before DMRC's updates, the team from Cockroach Janta Party shared that several metro stations were closed as protestors made their way to Jantar Mantar for the Chalo Sansad march. Track LIVE updates here
In its latest update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has stated that the interchange facilities and gates are now open at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.
CJP's Chalo Sansad march
Thousands of supporters, along with the Cockroach Janta Party, have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to march to the parliament today at 9am. The march comes as part of the online outfit's demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak and other exam irregularities.
Along with the CJP, climate activist, innovator, and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has also called for the march. Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to a hospital in Safdarjung after he was “forcibly” removed from the protest site over the weekend by authorities.
This action from authorities came after a Delhi high court order allowed intervention in the fast if wangchuk's health deterioated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More