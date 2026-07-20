Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe: A Perfect Rainy Day Snack Packed with Spicy, Tangy Flavours and Healthy Ingredients

Few ingredients match the rainy-season appeal of fresh corn, especially bhutta roasted until the kernels develop a lightly smoky taste. Corn is a naturally gluten-free grain">gluten-free grain that provides complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Yellow corn also contains lutein and zeaxanthin">lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids associated with eye health. Its naturally sweet taste works particularly well with lemon, chilli, cumin, and chaat masala, making corn a versatile ingredient for quick snacks. Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe (Freepik)

Corn Bhutta Chaat Recipe takes inspiration from the familiar Indian monsoon habit of enjoying roasted bhutta seasoned with lemon and spices. The kernels can be roasted or boiled before being mixed with onion, tomato, coriander, green chilli, lemon juice, roasted cumin, and chaat masala. Unlike aloo chaat, which commonly uses fried or roasted potatoes, Corn Bhutta Chaat uses corn as its main ingredient, giving the snack a naturally sweet, juicy texture with plenty of spicy and tangy notes.

Whole corn kernels">Whole corn kernels provide insoluble fibre that supports regular bowel movements and digestive health. Fibre also slows carbohydrate digestion, although people managing blood glucose should still consider portion size and the complete meal. Corn provides potassium and contains plant compounds such as ferulic acid">potassium and contains plant compounds such as ferulic acid, while colourful corn varieties can contain additional antioxidants such as anthocyanins.

The combination of fibre and complex carbohydrates makes Corn Bhutta Chaat a practical snack when prepared with limited oil and fresh ingredients. Lemon juice adds sharpness, coriander brings freshness, and roasted spices enhance the flavour without requiring heavy sauces. Served freshly prepared during the monsoon, Corn Bhutta Chaat offers a simple way to turn seasonal corn into a colourful snack with contrasting sweet, sour, spicy, and smoky flavours.