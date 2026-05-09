Mango Coconut Chia Pudding: Try This Guilt-Free High Protein Summer Dessert With No Added Sugar At Home

Summer is here, and mangoes are available all across the markets. Apart from having a mango every day or maybe two, why don’t you try this mango coconut chia pudding to pause your craving for ‘something sweet’? Finding a balance between satisfying your sweet tooth and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be challenging. However, mango coconut chia pudding can be the ultimate time-saving solution for those seeking a refreshing, guilt-free summer dessert option.



The secret of this recipe is to mix the tropical allure of ripe mangoes with the creamy richness of coconut milk, creating a dish that can even replace any traditional sweet. Unlike sugary pastries, this pudding is one of those low-calorie mango dessert ideas that turns out to be light yet filling. Mango Coconut Chia Pudding (Freepik)

So, what do you get from this one bowl of pudding? There are protein-rich chia seeds, which add a creamy texture and sustained energy. Mangoes have the required fiber you are looking for, and the healthy fats from coconut milk ensure you stay full longer. Whether enjoyed as a breakfast or a post-dinner snack, this clean-eating mango dessert recipe offers the goodness of mango, coconut, and chia seeds in every spoonful.

Differences Between Mango Coconut Chia Pudding And Regular Pudding This mango coconut chia pudding is more like a cooling agent against the sweltering sun while providing a dense profile of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. For those managing blood sugar levels, it's one of the most reliable mango recipes because the fiber in chia seeds helps slow down glucose absorption.

Compared to store-bought alternatives, these healthy homemade mango desserts are free from artificial preservatives and thickeners. It is a simple, low-carb mango dessert option that focuses on whole-food nutrition.

Mango Coconut Chia Pudding vs. Regular Pudding

Feature Mango Coconut Chia Pudding Regular Pudding (Vanilla/Chocolate) Thickening Agent Chia seeds (natural fiber expansion) Cornstarch, flour, or egg yolks Sweetener Naturally sweetened mango treats / Organic Jaggery High amounts of refined white sugar Fat Source Healthy MCTs from coconut milk Saturated fats from heavy cream or butter Fiber Content Exceptionally high (approx. 10-15g per serving) Negligible (usually less than 1g) Protein Type Plant-based protein from chia seeds Casein/Whey from dairy milk Texture Unique, tapioca-like texture with fruit layers Smooth, silky, and custard-like Cooking Method No-cook; cold soaking process Usually requires stovetop heating Dietary Profile Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo-friendly Often contains dairy and gluten Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 15 minutes

Chilling Time: 4 hours (or overnight)

Servings: 2

Calories: Approx. 280 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Very Easy

Nutrition: High Fiber, Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free, Vegan Ingredients 1 large ripe mango (peeled and pureed)

4.5 tbsp chia seeds

1 cup (approx. 250ml) coconut milk (full-fat or low-fat)

1.5 tsp organic jaggery (grated or powdered)

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp desiccated coconut

1 tbsp fresh mango cubes (for garnish)

1 tbsp toasted coconut flakes (optional)

fresh mint leaves (optional) Step-by-Step Recipe Guide In a large mason jar or glass bowl, combine the chia seeds with the coconut milk.

Whisk or stir the mixture thoroughly to ensure the seeds are submerged and not clumping together.

Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then stir it again. This second stir is crucial for a smooth mango coconut chia pudding texture.

Peel the mango, remove the pit, and blend the flesh into a smooth puree using a food processor.

Fold in 3/4 of the mango puree and the organic jaggery into the chia mixture. Add the vanilla essence and desiccated coconut at this stage.

Cover the container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, though leaving it overnight produces the creamiest results.

Once set, prepare your serving glasses. Create layers by alternating the thickened chia pudding with the remaining mango puree.

Top with fresh mango cubes, toasted coconut, and a sprig of mint.

Serve chilled and enjoy. 5 Tips To Make Mango Coconut Chia Pudding Even Healthier Control portions: Even when consuming this no-sugar mango chia pudding, eat in moderation to balance total caloric intake.

Boost daily protein dose: Stir in a tablespoon of hemp seeds or a scoop of unflavored plant-based protein powder to make it more filling.

Source fresh ingredients: Always choose fresh homemade coconut milk to ensure the highest quality of medium-chain triglycerides.

Add some more fiber: Keep the mango puree chunky rather than ultra-smooth to retain more structural fiber, aiding digestion.

Add probiotics: Layer the pudding with a dollop of unsweetened Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt to turn it into one of the best no-sugar mango desserts for gut health. Nutritional Profile Of Mango Coconut Chia Pudding Nutrient Source Benefits Protein Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk Muscle repair and satiety. Vitamins (A, C, E) Fresh Mango Boosts immunity and skin health. Healthy Fats Coconut Milk (MCTs), Chia (Omega-3) Supports brain function and heart health. Minerals (Magnesium) Chia Seeds, Jaggery Regulates nerve function and bone health. Potassium Mango, Coconut Milk Maintains fluid balance and heart rate. Carbohydrates Mango, Organic Jaggery Provides natural, clean energy. This mango coconut chia pudding is the perfect summer treat to stay cool without losing fitness goals. You get rid of that sweet craving while nourishing your body with this no-added-sugar mango recipe. One thing you need to keep in mind is that, though a nutrient-dense treat, it should be eaten in moderation by fitness enthusiasts to maintain a balanced diet.



FAQs 1. Can I use frozen mango for the mango coconut chia pudding recipe?

Yes, frozen mango works well for no sugar mango desserts; just thaw and puree it before mixing with chia.

2. Is this mango coconut chia pudding suitable for a keto diet?

By using low-fat coconut milk and minimizing jaggery, it becomes a great simple low carb mango dessert option.

3. How long does the pudding stay fresh?

You can store this mango coconut chia pudding in the fridge for 3-4 days, making it perfect for meal prep.