Chiefs hit by 2 training camp injuries as wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen leave practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen left training camp with injuries on Saturday, depleting a position group that was disappointing last season and that Kansas City needs to be significantly improved this season. HT Image

The Chiefs said after the workout that Worthy had left early because of a shoulder injury. The third-year pro missed time last season with another shoulder injury he sustained when he collided with tight end Travis Kelce in the season opener against the Chargers.

Worthy returned to play in 13 more games and catch 42 passes for 532 yards and a touchdown.

Allen, a fifth-round draft pick, had turned heads early in camp and drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff. He collided with Kaiir Elam during a special teams drill and remained on the turf until a cart came and took him from the practice field.

The exact nature and severity of his injury was not immediately available.

“I hate to see somebody get hurt, especially on a special teams drill,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “He’s really doing well on offense and he’s doing well for me, too. He’s at gunner and returner and he’s doing a real good job, putting himself in a good position to be a guy that’s going to help us this year.”

One of the big reasons that the Kansas City offense struggled amid a frustrating 6-11 finish last season was the wide receivers, who were unable to provide Patrick Mahomes much help. Rashee Rice was their leader at the position, but he only played in eight games because of injuries and suspension, catching 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

Marquise Brown, their No. 2 wide receiver a year ago, signed with the Eagles in free agency.

The Chiefs are off Sunday before they resume Monday with their first padded practice of training camp.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.