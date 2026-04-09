Makki Di Roti Recipe: The Perfect And Healthy Punjabi Flatbread to Serve with Sarson Da Saag

Golden, soft, and slightly crisp at the edges, makki di roti is one of the most loved dishes served during Baisakhi in Punjab. Makki di roti is made with makki ka atta, also called maize flour or cornmeal. This Punjabi flatbread is usually cooked on a tawa or in a tandoor and has a mild earthy flavour that goes especially well with sarson da saag. Makki Di Roti Recipe (Freepik)

Makki di roti is a simple gluten-free flatbread made with maize flour, water, salt, and a little oil or ghee. Some homes also add ajwain, fresh methi leaves, or grated radish to make the roti more flavourful. Yellow maize flour is most commonly used because it gives the roti its bright colour and soft texture.

Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season in Punjab and brings together music, dancing, new crops, and family meals. Fresh maize and mustard greens are often part of the festive menu, which is why makki di roti and sarson da saag are closely linked with Baisakhi. The roti is usually served hot with white butter, jaggery, or green chilli on the side.

Maize flour contains fibre, iron, and small amounts of protein. Makka may help support digestion and is naturally gluten-free, making makki di roti a useful option for people who avoid wheat. A healthier version can be made by mixing maize flour with a little whole wheat flour and using less ghee while cooking.

Simple Recipe To Makki Di Roti with Ajwain and Methi For Baisakhi Makki di roti tastes slightly earthy and mildly nutty with a soft centre and crisp edges. Ajwain and fresh methi leaves give extra flavour and a fresh aroma. Served with curd, onion, or sarson da saag, this Punjabi flatbread feels lighter and fresher for a festive meal.