Kriti Sanon's birthday special: 5 Looks that prove she's Bollywood's ultimate fashion icon

Kriti Sanon has quietly built one of Bollywood's most versatile style portfolios. Whether she's turning heads on the Cannes red carpet, serving impeccable airport looks or slipping effortlessly into completely different on-screen characters, the National Award-winning actor has mastered the art of dressing for every mood. One film sees her embracing glamorous sequins and designer gowns, another has her championing easy cotton kurtas and sneakers, while the next transforms her into the queen of effortless power dressing.

Perhaps that's what makes Kriti's fashion so relatable. She doesn't rely on one signature aesthetic. Instead, she adapts to every role while making each look feel authentic, inspiring viewers to recreate her outfits long after the film releases. On her 36th birthday today, we're revisiting five of our favourite on-screen wardrobes that prove why Kriti Sanon remains one of Bollywood's most stylish leading ladies.

5 of my favourite on-screen looks of Kriti Sanon Cocktail 2: Resort wear done right

With Cocktail 2 now released, Kriti once again proves why she's become Bollywood's go-to star for effortless vacation dressing. Her wardrobe is filled with breezy maxi dresses, coordinated co-ord sets, crochet separates, relaxed linen shirts, swimsuits layered under oversized cover-ups and statement sunglasses that perfectly capture the carefree energy of a tropical getaway.

Nothing feels overstyled, yet every outfit looks aspirational enough to bookmark before your next holiday. The colour palette leans into whites, blues, corals and earthy neutrals, while textured fabrics keep the looks interesting without relying on excessive accessories.

Style takeaway: Build your holiday wardrobe around breathable fabrics, matching co-ords, oversized shirts and one statement accessory like sunglasses or a woven bag.

Crew: The art of Modern power dressing Few films delivered as many fashion moments as Crew. As one of the glamorous airline crew members, Kriti effortlessly balanced sharp tailoring with high-fashion elegance. Structured blazers, monochrome dresses, fitted separates, elevated airport dressing and sleek evening outfits gave the film a polished aesthetic throughout.

Her wardrobe proved that workwear doesn't have to feel rigid or boring. Clean silhouettes, neutral colours and impeccable tailoring made every outfit look sophisticated while remaining wearable beyond the screen.

Style takeaway: Invest in a great blazer, tailored trousers, pointed heels and structured handbags. Minimal jewellery often has the biggest impact.

Bhediya: Utility Dressing Meets Everyday Style Adventure films rarely become fashion references, but Bhediya quietly changed that. Kriti's wardrobe embraced practical dressing without sacrificing style. Oversized knits, caps, denims, and comfortable layering pieces reflected the growing popularity of functional fashion.

It's the kind of wardrobe that feels realistic for everyday life while still looking polished enough for coffee runs, road trips and casual weekends.

Style takeaway: Pair relaxed knits with pants, and finish with chunky sneakers and a muffler.

Dilwale: Timeless Bollywood romance Even in one of her earliest commercial films, Kriti showcased an elegant wardrobe that still feels relevant today. Leather jackets, Indian outfits, soft pastel dresses and delicate silhouettes perfectly complemented the film's romantic mood.

Instead of chasing trends, the styling leaned into timeless elegance, proving that beautiful ethnic wear doesn't need heavy embellishments to make an impact.

Style takeaway: Choose classic silhouettes, subtle embroidery and soft colours that you'll happily wear season after season.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: The everyday wardrobe we still love If there's one Kriti Sanon character whose wardrobe continues to inspire everyday dressing, it's Bitti Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi. Comfortable cotton kurtas, printed shirts, easy denim, sneakers, jhumkas and fuss-free hairstyles made her fashion feel refreshingly real.

Unlike many Bollywood wardrobes, Bitti's clothes looked lived-in rather than curated. She made simple outfits memorable simply by wearing them with confidence.

It's exactly the kind of wardrobe that has aged beautifully because comfort-first fashion is more relevant today than ever before.

Style takeaway: Invest in breathable cotton kurtas, well-fitting jeans, comfortable sneakers and oxidised jewellery for an effortlessly stylish everyday wardrobe.

What makes Kriti Sanon's style evolution particularly impressive is her versatility. She moves seamlessly between glamorous resort wear, polished corporate dressing, rugged utility fashion and classic Indian silhouettes without looking out of place in any of them.

Rather than becoming synonymous with one particular trend, she's built a wardrobe: both on and off screen; that feels modern, wearable and constantly evolving. Whether you're planning a vacation, refreshing your office wardrobe or looking for everyday outfit inspiration, there's likely a Kriti Sanon look worth recreating.

On her birthday, it's safe to say that while she's given Bollywood plenty of memorable performances, she's also quietly gifted fashion lovers a wardrobe full of inspiration.

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