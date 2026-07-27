Want sharper memory? Neurologist reveals the best foods for brain health and cognitive function
A neurologist's guide to eating for brain health. Here are the foods that support memory, focus and cognition.
Eat what you are: The saying goes true with regard to brain health. There is no single food that will prevent memory loss or dementia, but scientific evidence indicates that a better balanced diet with high levels of nutrients can positively impact cognitive function, concentration and brain health with age. Healthy eating is one of the most beneficial things you can do to support your brain in the long term, in addition to getting quality sleep, reducing stress, and managing medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Dr Daanish Chhapra, Consultant Neurologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, shared the best foods to nourish your brain and boost cognitive health.
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Omega-3 fatty acids
Dr Daanish highlighted that Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most crucial nutrients for good brain health, and they can be obtained from fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. Omega-3s are a vital part of brain cell membranes and have an important function in the learning, memory process and communication between nerve cells. Vegetarians can get sufficient omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts.
Leafy greens
Folate, vitamin K, lutein and antioxidants are abundant in leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale and fenugreek leaves. “These nutrients can lower oxidative stress, inflammation, and thus, age-related cognitive decline,” said Dr Daanish. The diverse range of colourful vegetables in the diet also provides a good supply of vitamins and minerals for healthy brain function.
Flavonoids
“The flavonoids in berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, have been shown to have beneficial effects on memory and cognitive ageing,” highlighted Dr Daanish. Likewise, nuts and seeds contain vitamin E, healthy fats, magnesium and zinc, which are important for maintaining the normal function of nerves and protecting brain cells from damage.
Glucose
Whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables are a slow-burning fuel source for the brain, known as glucose. These foods provide energy over a prolonged period of time, which can help maintain focus and a stable mood during the day, unlike refined carbohydrates. It is also crucial to drink plenty of water; even mild dehydration can impact attention, memory and mental performance.
Foods to avoid
According to Dr Daanish, too much ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, excessive alcohol and trans fat-rich foods can lead to chronic inflammation and affect cognitive function.
Dr Daanish advises prioritising a healthy eating pattern like the Mediterranean diet or the MIND diet, which includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, olive oil, fish and lean protein. Good eating habits over a number of years are better than occasional healthy eating. Foods provide a daily way to support brain health and can be a simple way to make a significant investment in cognitive health throughout life.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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