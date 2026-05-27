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    Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff: Comparing Fiber Antioxidants And More For Smart Summer Choices

    Alphonso and Kesar mangoes are two popular Indian varieties with differences in taste, fibre, and nutrition, making each suitable for different preferences.

    Published on: May 27, 2026 9:34 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Summer markets across India come alive with stacks of golden Alphonso and saffron-hued Kesar mangoes. Both varieties are celebrated for their sweetness, aroma, and vibrant colour, making them favourites during mango season. Alphonso is mainly associated with the coastal regions of Maharashtra, especially Ratnagiri and Devgad, while Kesar originates from Gujarat's Gir region. This Alphonso vs Kesar mango comparison explores how these iconic fruits differ in nutrition, flavour, texture, and overall health value while helping readers choose the healthiest summer fruit for their needs.

    Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff (Freepik)
    Alphonso Vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Faceoff (Freepik)

    Alphonso mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper">Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, potassium, and copper. A serving provides antioxidants such as beta-carotene that support eye health and contribute to healthy skin. Potassium helps maintain">Potassium helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal muscle function, while Vitamin C plays an important role in immunity. Alphonso mangoes are also known for their naturally creamy flesh and concentrated flavour, making them popular in smoothies, desserts, milkshakes, and fruit bowls. Their antioxidant profile places them among antioxidant-rich fruits commonly enjoyed during summer.

    Kesar mangoes are valued for their dietary fibre, digestive enzymes, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C">Vitamin A, and Vitamin C content. The fruit contains amylase enzymes that assist in breaking down carbohydrates, while fibre supports digestive health and balanced eating habits. Potassium contributes">Potassium contributes to normal blood pressure regulation, and the bright orange flesh reflects the presence of carotenoids. Kesar mangoes are often chosen by people looking for high fiber summer fruits because they provide a pleasant balance of sweetness and nutrition.

    Kesar mangoes are famous for their honey-like sweetness, juicy texture, powerful fruity fragrance, and deep saffron-orange flesh. Alphonso mangoes offer a richer and more layered flavour profile with a floral aroma, buttery texture, and smooth fibreless flesh. Both varieties have a relatively similar glycemic impact, though fibre content may vary slightly depending on ripeness and growing conditions. Alphonso often stands out for premium desserts and milkshakes, while Kesar is appreciated for its sweetness, juiciness, and versatility. Their bright colours, refreshing taste, and seasonal availability make both varieties closely connected to Indian summer food culture.

    Alphonso vs Kesar Mango: Quick Difference Table

    Feature

    Alphonso Mango

    Kesar Mango

    Origin

    Ratnagiri, Devgad and Konkan region of Maharashtra

    Gir region of Gujarat

    Nickname

    King of Mangoes

    Queen of Mangoes

    Taste

    Rich, complex, sweet with slight tang

    Honey-like sweetness with mild tang

    Aroma

    Strong floral and fruity fragrance

    Sweet and fruity fragrance

    Texture

    Buttery, dense, smooth

    Soft, juicy, smooth

    Fibre Content

    Very low, almost fibreless

    Slightly higher but still smooth

    Juiciness

    Moderate to high

    Very juicy

    Flesh Colour

    Deep saffron-orange

    Bright saffron-orange

    Availability

    April to June

    May to July

    Popular In

    Maharashtra and export markets

    Gujarat and western India

    Alphonso vs Kesar Mango Nutrition Comparison

    Values are approximate">Values are approximate per 100g edible portion and may vary by ripeness and growing conditions.

    Nutrient

    Alphonso Mango

    Kesar Mango

    Calories

    65-70 kcal

    60-65 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    16-17 g

    15-16 g

    Natural Sugars

    Slightly higher

    Moderate

    Dietary Fibre

    1.5-1.8 g

    1.8-2.2 g

    Protein

    0.8 g

    0.8 g

    Fat

    0.3 g

    0.3 g

    Vitamin C

    Higher

    Moderate to high

    Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene)

    Very high

    High

    Potassium

    165-170 mg

    160-170 mg

    Antioxidants

    High

    High

    Digestive Enzymes

    Present

    Present

    Glycemic Index

    Moderate (51-56)

    Moderate (50-55)

    Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Alphonso Mango

    Check the Colour

    Look for a bright golden-yellow mango with a slight reddish blush near the top. Small green patches can still be present and do not always indicate an unripe fruit.

    Feel for Gentle Softness

    A ripe Alphonso should feel slightly soft when pressed gently. Extremely hard mangoes may need more ripening time, while overly soft ones may be overripe.

    Smell the Stem End

    A sweet, fruity aroma near the stem is one of the best signs of a ripe Alphonso. Strong fragrance usually indicates good flavour.

    Look for Smooth Skin

    Choose mangoes with smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Minor black specks are common and usually do not affect quality.

    Check the Weight

    A good Alphonso feels heavy for its size because of its juicy flesh and higher pulp content.

    Tips to Choose a Firm and Delicious Kesar Mango

    Look for a Bright Saffron Glow

    Ripe Kesar mangoes develop a yellow skin with a distinct orange or saffron blush. The deeper the saffron shade, the better the ripeness in many cases.

    Choose Slightly Firm Fruits

    Kesar mangoes should feel firm with a little give when pressed. Avoid fruits that feel very hard or have mushy spots.

    Notice the Aroma

    A ripe Kesar releases a sweet, honey-like fragrance around the stem area. This aroma is one of its most recognisable features.

    Examine the Skin Carefully

    The skin should be smooth and vibrant. Minor spots are normal, but large dark patches may indicate damage.

    Pick Heavier Mangoes

    A heavier Kesar often contains more juice and pulp, making it ideal for aamras, juices, and milkshakes.

    FAQs

    Which mango is sweeter, Alphonso or Kesar?

    Both are known for their sweetness, but Kesar is often described as having a honey-like sweetness, while Alphonso offers a richer and more layered flavour with a slight tang.

    Which mango is better for weight-conscious diets?

    Kesar mangoes are generally slightly lower in calories and sugar, making them a preferred option for those paying closer attention to calorie intake.

    Which mango is better for smoothies and milkshakes?

    Kesar mangoes work especially well in milkshakes, smoothies, and aamras because of their juicy texture and natural sweetness.

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