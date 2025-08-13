Omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in fish and flaxseed, yield a number of health benefits, including the prevention of heart disease, a 2016 study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information found. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, ENT/otorhinolaryngologist Dr Vishal Tyagi, consultant, Fytika Healthcare Group, said dietary fat like omega-3 has experienced a complete flip in the recent past – from being dreaded to something that must be harnessed. Also read | Are you having enough omega-3? Know 5 common food sources and when you should take supplements Omega-3 and Omega-7 fatty acids contribute to overall health, but their specific benefits differ. (Freepik)

What Indians must know about fatty acids

The doctor explained that omega-3 and omega-7 fatty acids are both essential for our health, but they have different benefits and sources. He said, “Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the better fats and are acclaimed universally for their overall goodness. Recently, omega-7 fatty acids also garnered attention for their potential benefits in skin and metabolic health. As the Indian consumer moves toward preventive health care, awareness around the functions of fat and its dietary sources allows appropriate nutritional selection.”

What are omega-3 fatty acids?

Dr Tyagi explained: “The human body cannot produce the omega-3 fatty acids but must consume them as part of the nutrition. Omega-3 fatty acids assist in regulating cell membrane composition, brain function, heart health, and inflammation regulation. Of the three omega-3 fatty acids, ALA (in flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts), EPA, and DHA (in oily fish, including salmon, tuna, and sardines) are the others. Omega-3s are also overwhelmingly crucial, particularly for a pregnant woman, heart health, and joint inflammation.”

What are omega-7 fatty acids?

According to Dr Tyagi, “Omega-7s, also known as palmitoleic acid, are monounsaturated fatty acids that our body makes, but taking them in some way or another through diet helps. Omega-7 has been found in macadamia nuts and sea buckthorn oil to improve insulin sensitivity, enhance fat metabolism, prevent inflammation, and assist skin. Metabolic syndrome, in which diabetes is included, is spreading fast in India, and omega-7 brings great relief.”

Omega-7 has been found in macadamia nuts and sea buckthorn oil to improve insulin sensitivity.(Shutterstock)

What are the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids?

Omega-3 lowers triglycerides, blood pressure, and coronary heart disease, Dr Tyagi said, and added, “Omega-3 reduces pain and inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis. DHA assists in the brain and eyesight development of a baby during pregnancy. Omega-3 eases skin diseases like eczema, is beneficial in bone health, and conditions hair and scalp.”

What are the advantages of omega-7 fatty acids?

Dr Tyagi said, “Less researched, but with their own special, pretty advantages, are the omega-7s. They reduce insulin resistance and are therefore a pleasant friend to type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Omega-7s lower cholesterol levels and enhance fat metabolism. Applied to the skin, they are an all-natural emollient, bringing moisture and flexibility, and a good solution for anyone with dry or irritated skin.”

How much should you take?

For omega-3s, Dr Tyagi suggested:

● Adults need 1.1 to 1.6 grams per day of ALA, a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, or 1.5 tablespoons of chia seeds.

● For EPA and DHA, the optimal dose is 250–500 mg/day, or two weekly servings of 100–150 grams of fatty fish.

● Some cardiovascular disease patients take no more than 1,000 mg/day in fish oil capsules.

For omega-7s, he added:

● With or without regulation, there is a basis for 100 to 420 mg/day palmitoleic acid.

● It is best tolerated with 1 tsp (5 ml) sea buckthorn oil or 1 serving (20–25 grams) macadamia nuts.

● Sea buckthorn capsules are readily available and accessible in India.

Omega-3 vs omega-7

According to Dr Tyagi, “Omega-3s support the function of the brain, heart, and joints, while omega-7s and their associated metabolic efficiency are connected to our skin and reduce inflammation. Omega-rich foods like fatty fish, flaxseeds, sea buckthorn oil, or macadamia nuts, and sometimes structured supplements of a better quality are increasingly being organised to even have the scope to facilitate the health outcomes of Indian consumers to promote their long-term health. The best piece of advice is to talk to a medical professional about your own medical needs and supplements.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.