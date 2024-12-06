Macadamia nuts: Superfood to balance your omega-3 and omega-6; know benefits

While it is essential that we consume food items with an adequate amount of essential nutrients such as vitamins and proteins, it’s necessary that we watch our omega-3 and omega-6 intake. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, sharing her insights with HT Lifestyle, said, “A fun fact about Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids is that our bodies don’t produce them, we need it from outside for our body to synthesize them. That’s why you need natural sources to include them and nothing beats macadamia nuts as their most potent source.” Also read | Omega-3 fatty acids are a health superhero. Does everyone needs to take this supplement? “One of the only nuts that offers omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and Omega 7 fatty acids is Macadamia," said Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.(Pexels)

Why do we need omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids?

Vital for maintaining our heart health: Omega fatty acids increase the production of the pro-resolving mediators (SPMs). These anti-inflammatory molecules reduce the trigger or incidence of our body's inflammatory response. This keeps the heart healthy and functioning smoothly.

Maintaining and preventing brain health: Omega fatty acids are known to prevent the decline of brain cognitive functions by reducing the inflammatory response to cytokines and thereby improving brain function, memory, and mood.

Building block for gut and skin health: They reduce inflammation thus helping in keeping skin hydrated and youthful, acne free. It also prevents gut issues, bloating and constipation. Also read | Omega-3 fatty acids help in maintaining lung health: Study

Deficit of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can cause health problems:

Omega-3 fatty acids: These fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and are responsible in reducing the markers that can cause heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer, but alone they are not that effective.

Omega-6 fatty acids: They too are essential especially for the synthesis of Omega 3, but too much of omega-6 can instead lead to inflammation, which can contribute to chronic diseases.

Add macadamia nuts to your diet

Macadamia nuts are loaded with nutrition.(Pexels)

Nmami Agarwal further added that macadamia nuts can ensure that we get adequate amount of ome-3, omega-6 and omega-7 fatty acids. “One of the only nuts that offers omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and Omega 7 fatty acids is Macadamia. The other nuts are mostly higher in omega-6 fatty acids, therefore, too much of which may further lead to inflammation. Macadamia nuts have these in the right proportion and well-balanced ratio. This balance makes these nuts optimal for good health and helps to reduce the inflammation well,” the nutritionist added. Also read | Omega-3 and Omega-6 against cancer: Add these healthy fats to your diet

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.