Omega-3 and Omega-6 against cancer: Add these healthy fats to your diet

The life-saving fats that help the heart and brain health stay proper, may also be the answer to the body’s resistance against cancer. In a recent study led by Yuchen Zhang, University of Georgia, omega-3 ad omega-6 fatty acids have been studied for their potential in shieling multiple cancers. Fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and some plant oils are loaded with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.(Pexels)

The study was conducted on 250000 people in the United Kingdom and they were followed for about 10 years, of which 30000 people reported of being diagnosed with some type of cancer.

Results of the study:

The study showed higher levels of omega-3s being linked to lower rates of colon, stomach, and lung cancer, as well as other digestive tract cancers. Participants with higher levels of omega-6 fatty acids showed lower risk of getting 14 different cancer types, including brain, skin, bladder, and more.

Yuchen Zhang, doctoral student at University of Georgia and the lead of the study, in the university release, said that the results of the study proved why people should increase the intake of these healthy fatty acids in the diet.

The many benefits of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids:

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are known for their healthy impact on the bodily functions. The study further observed that despite the overall health profile of a person, including weight, alcohol use or physical activity, the healthy fats had a protective impact against cancer.

Add fish to daily diet for better health.(Pexels)

High omega-3 levels may not be all good news

However, there are downsides to having high levels of omega-3 fatty acids too. It was seen that high levels of the healthy fats can pose risk of prostate cancer in men. In women, the protective impact of omega-6 fatty acids was observed to be higher than men.

How fatty acids help in fighting cancer?

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help in managing inflammation in the body and regulating cell growth. This can further help in improving immunity and protecting the body against cancer.

Sources of healthy fats:

Walnuts are a rich source of healthy fats.(Pexels)

Fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and some plant oils are loaded with these healthy fats. It is important to add salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds to the daily diet to boost heart and brain health, and also protect ourselves from cancer.