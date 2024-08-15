Add more omega-3 fats to morning diet during menstruation; know the amazing benefits

Omega-3 fats - eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) - are known for providing healthy nutrition to the body. Especially when a woman is menstruating, the body goes through hormonal changes, and it is important to watch the morning diet so that the necessary nutrients are provided to the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Sheenam said, “A woman goes through a lot of changes involving hormonal changes during menstruation such as decline in the ranges of estrogen and progesterone. The drop in the levels of these two significant hormones releases proinflammatory compounds named prostaglandins. These compounds are mainly responsible for causing uterine contractions and pain also known as dysmenorrhea.” Consumption of omega-3 fats also help in reducing the menstrual symptoms such as cramping, pain and inflammation. (Unsplash)

Benefits of omega-3 fatty acids:

Decreased cramping: Omega-3 fats play a significant role when consumed during menstruation due to their immune modulatory role. Consumption of omega-3 fats also help in reducing the menstrual symptoms such as cramping, pain and inflammation.

Mood lifting: There is a role of omega-3 fat consumption in reducing the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) such as irritation, anxiety or depression symptoms.

Brain health: Omega-3 fats uplift the energy levels and make a person feel more focused.

Tips to add omega-3 fats to your diet:

Smoothies: We can add chia seeds or ground flax seeds in our breakfast smoothie, combining it with other nuts and fruits.

Foods rich in omega-3 fats: A few great options to add omega-3 to our morning meal is by topping our oatmeal with walnuts or consuming omega 3 fortified eggs.

Supplements: In case we can’t add many dietary sources, taking a capsule of omega 3 such as fish oil can also help.

“Their inclusion is best during the daytime as nutrient absorption is more effective during the early hours of the day,” added Dietitian Sheenam.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.