Protein before carbohydrates; follow this order to combat diabetes: Doctor explains why

Diabetes is a chronic illness where the pancreas is unable to produce the enough amount of insulin required by the body. Or sometimes, the body is unable to use up all the insulin that is produced. Insulin helps in regulating blood sugar levels in the body. The most common symptoms of diabetes are fatigue, weight loss, blurred vision, excessive thirst and frequent urination. In some cases, there may not be any symptoms at all. There are two types of diabetes – type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. However, with proper lifestyle and dietary changes, diabetes symptoms can be managed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pramod Tripathi, Founder of Freedom from Diabetes explained how the order of food when we eat can help in combating diabetes symptoms. "Protein and fiber help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating or making unhealthy food choices," said Dr Pramod Tripathi.(Unsplash)

Eat proteins and vegetables before carbohydrates:

“The order in which we eat can play a significant role in controlling sugar levels. Studies have shown that eating protein and vegetables before carbohydrates does work. Science suggests that since protein and vegetables take longer to digest, these postpone the release of glucose into the bloodstream, reducing the peak blood sugar spikes that usually follow a carbohydrate-heavy meal,” explained Dr Pramod Tripathi.

How can the order we eat help in diabetes management?

Improved glucose control: Slower digestion means a reduced risk of blood sugar spikes, leading to better overall glucose management.

Increased feelings of fullness: Protein and fiber help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating or making unhealthy food choices.

Better nutrient balance: Prioritising protein and vegetables ensure you're getting a balanced mix of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

“Adopting this straightforward yet effective eating strategy can help you proactively manage diabetes and enhance overall health. Remember, it’s not just about what you eat but also the order in which you eat it,” added Dr Pramod Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.