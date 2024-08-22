Attention meat lovers! Eating any kind of meat can lead to diabetes, says study

We are what we eat – the statement holds true. The food we consume and the way we consume it adds to the health we have. Having a nutritious diet can help us become healthier, while having too many fried and unhealthy food items regularly can affect our health adversely. A recent study suggested a link between food and chronic diseases – the relationship between the consumption of meat and type 2 diabetes. The research was conducted on almost two million participants from 20 countries – the study suggested that different types of meat can lead to the development of type 2 diabetes. The study suggested that consumption of any type of meat – be it processed, unprocessed or poultry – can lead to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. (Unsplash)

Meat consumption and diabetes:

Meat consumption has a direct link to risk of diabetes.(Freepik)

The study suggested that consumption of any type of meat – be it processed, unprocessed or poultry – can lead to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The study further challenged the belief that poultry is relatively healthier than red meat. It also makes us rethink meat as our go-to protein source. The study was conducted on a large population, including America, Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, South Asia, and the Western Pacific, providing a global perspective on the connection between meat consumption and diabetes.

Three categories of meat consumption:

Meat consumption.(Unsplash)

The research studied three categories of meat consumption - unprocessed red meat (like beef, pork, and lamb), processed meat (such as bacon, sausages, and hot dogs), and poultry (including chicken, turkey, and duck). Then, their relationship with diabetes was studied for about ten years. The results showed that for every 100 grams of unprocessed meat consumption, the risk of diabetes increased by 10 per cent. Consumption of 50 grams of processed meat can lead to an increased risk of diabetes by 15 per cent, while 100 grams of poultry consumption per day can lead to an 8 per cent increase in diabetes risk. These results held firm even after studying the influence of other factors such as age, sex, education level, physical activity, and body mass index.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.