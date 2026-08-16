5 habits that can be harder than a headstand but far more important for your well-being

A headstand may look like the ultimate test of strength, balance and control, but some of the most meaningful challenges in yoga have nothing to do with getting upside down. In a world that constantly encourages you to stay busy, check your phone and move on to the next task, simply being still can feel surprisingly difficult.

These small practices can ask more of you mentally and emotionally than a physically demanding pose. They encourage you to slow down, notice what is happening within you and become comfortable with moments that you cannot easily control.

ALSO READ: 4 signs the Universe may be protecting you from something you cannot see yet

1. Lying still for five minutes without reaching for your phone Five minutes can feel surprisingly long when you are used to filling every quiet moment with a screen. The moment you feel bored or restless, your instinct may be to pick up your phone. Try resisting that urge. Instead, stay where you are and notice your breathing, your surroundings and the thoughts that come and go. You may discover just how often you reach for your phone to avoid being still.

2. Accepting that doing nothing is still doing something You do not always have to be productive. Rest can feel uncomfortable when you have become used to measuring your day by how much you accomplish. Doing nothing for a while can give your mind and body space to recover. It can also help you notice how much pressure you constantly place on yourself to achieve something. Rest is not necessarily wasted time. Sometimes, it is exactly what you need.

3. Staying in pigeon pose when your hip discomfort gets louder Pigeon pose can bring discomfort, especially when your hips are tight. When that discomfort becomes stronger, your first instinct may be to come out of the pose. But sometimes the urge to escape is not only physical. Staying still for a little longer can help you notice your reaction to discomfort and understand when you are resisting something emotionally as well as physically. That said, discomfort should not be confused with pain. If you experience sharp or harmful pain, come out of the pose and adjust your practice.

ALSO READ: Are you out of sync with the Universe? 12 universal laws that could help you find more balance in life

4. Holding a yin pose for four minutes Yin yoga asks you to stay in a position for longer than you may be accustomed to. Four minutes can feel like a long time when every part of you wants to move. Instead of immediately responding to that urge, try observing it. Notice your thoughts, breathing and changing sensations without forcing yourself deeper into the pose. The practice can teach you patience and awareness while helping you become more comfortable with stillness.