Everyday explained: Why are manhole covers always round and not square or rectangular?
Ever wondered why manhole covers are almost always round? It may look like a simple design choice, but there’s more to their shape than meets the eye.
Have you ever walked past a manhole and wondered why its cover is almost always round? While there’s no universal rule that manhole covers must be circular, round covers are far more common than square, rectangular or triangular ones. Read on to find out why. (Also read: Why do Indian sweets have silver layer on top? )
Why round covers are safer and easier to handle
According to the American Water Works Association (AWWA), one of the biggest advantages of a circular manhole cover is that it cannot fall through its own opening. Unlike a square or rectangular cover, it has no corners that can be angled diagonally and slipped through the hole. This also makes installation easier. A round cover can be placed back over the opening without having to align specific corners or edges.
Manhole covers, particularly those made of cast iron, can be extremely heavy. Moving one by lifting it can be difficult and unsafe. A round cover, however, can simply be rolled from one location to another when maintenance or repair work is being carried out. This makes transportation easier and reduces the physical effort required to move it.
How circular covers offer strength and efficiency
The tools commonly used to create manhole openings typically produce circular holes. A circular cover therefore provides a natural fit for the opening while making installation and replacement relatively straightforward. Since there are no corners or edges to line up, workers can reposition a round cover from any angle.
Manhole covers need to withstand significant loads and pressure, including the weight of vehicles passing over them. A circular design distributes pressure more evenly across its surface and avoids the stress concentrations that can occur at the corners of square or rectangular covers.
For a cover of comparable dimensions and strength, a circular design can also be material-efficient. Its geometry allows manufacturers to create a strong cover without unnecessarily adding material around corners. This can make circular covers economical to manufacture while maintaining the required strength.
So, why not square?
Square and rectangular manhole covers do exist, but they come with some practical disadvantages. They need to be correctly aligned during installation, can have greater stress concentration at their corners and, depending on the dimensions, can potentially fall through the opening when turned diagonally.
Round covers avoid these issues while also being easier to roll, install and reposition. So, the next time you see a round manhole cover on the street, remember that its shape is not simply a design convention. It is an engineering choice that combines strength, safety, portability and ease of installation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More