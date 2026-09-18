Seeing blood in the toilet? Don't just assume it's piles: Doctor says getting checked is less scary than you think

Seeing red in the commode is enough to make anyone panic, and many jump to the same terrifying conclusion: 'It's piles'. But according to Dr Sumeet Shah, chairman and HOD, general, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgery, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, that instinct might actually be pointing you toward the wrong culprit entirely. Also read | Haemorrhoids or piles: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention tips

"In many instances, individuals assume that any pain or bleeding in the lower rectal area is caused by piles, medically known as haemorrhoids. However, another very common condition that produces similar symptoms is an anal fissure," he said in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

So, before you start Googling your way into an existential crisis, let's break down what's actually happening down there —and why you shouldn't ignore it.

Piles vs fissures While both conditions affect the same physical area, the body experiences them in different ways. Understanding the contrast is step one to getting relief. Dr Shah explained: "While haemorrhoids involve swollen blood vessels in the lower rectum or around the anus, an anal fissure is a small tear or crack in the delicate lining of the anal canal."

What are fissures like? Expect sharp, direct pain. "Anal fissures typically cause intense, sharp, or burning pain during and immediately after bowel movements that can linger for several minutes or hours, often accompanied by fresh red blood visible on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl," Dr Shah said. Also read | What happens if you sit on toilet for more than 15 minutes daily? Surgeon warns: ‘High risk of hemorrhoids…’

And what about piles? He said pain isn't always the main event here. "In contrast, haemorrhoids are primarily characterised by localised discomfort, fullness, or itching around the inflamed tissue," Dr Shah pointed out. "Internal hemorrhoids frequently present with painless bleeding during stool passage, whereas more advanced cases involve swollen blood vessels that bulge outward externally during straining," he added.