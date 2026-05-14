What happens if you sit on toilet for more than 15 minutes daily? Surgeon warns: ‘High risk of hemorrhoids…’

Do you also have the unfortunate habit of spending more time than recommended in washroom? It might seem like an ‘efficient’ way to kill time, scrolling on your phone while finishing your business. You probably do not think twice about it. But did you know this habit may actually be putting your gut and rectal health at risk? Specifically there is a time limit that further surges the health risk.

Find out what happens if you sit on the toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To understand more about the health implication of this common habit, we asked Dr Manjunath Haridas, consultant - robotic colorectal and GI surgeon at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, who warned that problems begin to develop if one spends time more than 15 minutes daily.

What are the health risks of spending a lot of time on the toilet? “This innocuous activity may greatly raise the high risk of hemorrhoids (aka piles), as well as other digestive disorders when performed regularly,” the GI surgeon alerted about the risks one may face.

Now there are several factors that the doctor noted contribute to such health issues, with the first being time. Spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet every day leads to additional pressure being applied to the veins around the rectum and anus. What does this do? “In the course of time, this pressure causes veins to get swollen, which results in painful hemorrhoids accompanied by itching and bleeding while defecating," he said.

Along with this, modern Western-style commodes may further contribute to the problem, as their sitting posture can increase strain on the rectal area compared to the natural squatting position. Combined with habits like scrolling on phones and prolonged sitting, which all aggravate the digestive and rectal health issues.